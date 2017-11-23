Saturday, December 9, 10am-5pm and Sunday, December 10, 11am-3pm
2017 Palestinian Holiday Crafts Bazaar
2 days only!
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9: 10am-5pm
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 10: 11am-3pm
At the Middle East Children's Alliance
1101 8th Street, Berkeley
(near Gilman & San Pablo)
100% of every purchase aids Palestinian children & their families --
Free Admission
A magnificent array of items from Palestine: award-winning fair trade Olive Oil, Ceramics, Embroidery, Shawls & Scarves, Olive Wood Products, Keffiyehs, Olive Oil Soap & Palestinian Dead Sea Products, Children's Clothing & Toys, Kitchenware & Cookbooks, Jewelry, Hand-woven Rugs, Books -
plus delicious Arabic food. Bring family and friends!
And Special Guest from Gaza: Dr. Mona El-Farra!
Plus Arabic Calligraphy, Henna, Tatriz Embroidery, Book Signings, and a Kid's Corner. http://www.mecaforpeace.org
, meca [at] mecaforpeace.org
, 510-548-0542
Sponsored by the Middle East Children's Alliance & Joining Hands
Wheelchair accessible
Free