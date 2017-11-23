From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: Palestine | East Bay View other events for the week of 12/10/2017

Palestinian Holiday Crafts Bazaar Date Sunday December 10 Time 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM Import this event into your personal calendar. Location Details Middle East Children's Alliance

1101 8th Street

Berkeley, CA 94710 Event Type Fundraiser Organizer/Author Middle East Children's Alliance



2017 Palestinian Holiday Crafts Bazaar



2 days only!

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9: 10am-5pm

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 10: 11am-3pm



At the Middle East Children's Alliance

1101 8th Street, Berkeley

(near Gilman & San Pablo)



100% of every purchase aids Palestinian children & their families --

Free Admission



A magnificent array of items from Palestine: award-winning fair trade Olive Oil, Ceramics, Embroidery, Shawls & Scarves, Olive Wood Products, Keffiyehs, Olive Oil Soap & Palestinian Dead Sea Products, Children's Clothing & Toys, Kitchenware & Cookbooks, Jewelry, Hand-woven Rugs, Books -

plus delicious Arabic food. Bring family and friends!



And Special Guest from Gaza: Dr. Mona El-Farra!

Plus Arabic Calligraphy, Henna, Tatriz Embroidery, Book Signings, and a Kid's Corner.



http://www.mecaforpeace.org,



Sponsored by the Middle East Children's Alliance & Joining Hands



Wheelchair accessible



Free Saturday, December 9, 10am-5pm and Sunday, December 10, 11am-3pm2017 Palestinian Holiday Crafts Bazaar2 days only!SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9: 10am-5pmSUNDAY, DECEMBER 10: 11am-3pmAt the Middle East Children's Alliance1101 8th Street, Berkeley(near Gilman & San Pablo)100% of every purchase aids Palestinian children & their families --Free AdmissionA magnificent array of items from Palestine: award-winning fair trade Olive Oil, Ceramics, Embroidery, Shawls & Scarves, Olive Wood Products, Keffiyehs, Olive Oil Soap & Palestinian Dead Sea Products, Children's Clothing & Toys, Kitchenware & Cookbooks, Jewelry, Hand-woven Rugs, Books -plus delicious Arabic food. Bring family and friends!And Special Guest from Gaza: Dr. Mona El-Farra!Plus Arabic Calligraphy, Henna, Tatriz Embroidery, Book Signings, and a Kid's Corner. meca [at] mecaforpeace.org , 510-548-0542Sponsored by the Middle East Children's Alliance & Joining HandsWheelchair accessibleFree

https://www.mecaforpeace.org/event/save-th... For more event information: Added to the calendar on Thursday Nov 23rd, 2017 12:59 AM