Related Categories: Palestine | East Bay View other events for the week of 12/10/2017
Palestinian Holiday Crafts Bazaar
Date Sunday December 10
Time 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Middle East Children's Alliance
1101 8th Street
Berkeley, CA 94710
Event Type Fundraiser
Organizer/AuthorMiddle East Children's Alliance
Saturday, December 9, 10am-5pm and Sunday, December 10, 11am-3pm

2017 Palestinian Holiday Crafts Bazaar

2 days only!
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9: 10am-5pm
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 10: 11am-3pm

At the Middle East Children's Alliance
1101 8th Street, Berkeley
(near Gilman & San Pablo)

100% of every purchase aids Palestinian children & their families --
Free Admission

A magnificent array of items from Palestine: award-winning fair trade Olive Oil, Ceramics, Embroidery, Shawls & Scarves, Olive Wood Products, Keffiyehs, Olive Oil Soap & Palestinian Dead Sea Products, Children's Clothing & Toys, Kitchenware & Cookbooks, Jewelry, Hand-woven Rugs, Books -
plus delicious Arabic food. Bring family and friends!

And Special Guest from Gaza: Dr. Mona El-Farra!
Plus Arabic Calligraphy, Henna, Tatriz Embroidery, Book Signings, and a Kid's Corner.

http://www.mecaforpeace.org, meca [at] mecaforpeace.org, 510-548-0542

Sponsored by the Middle East Children's Alliance & Joining Hands

Wheelchair accessible

Free
For more event information:
https://www.mecaforpeace.org/event/save-th...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Nov 23rd, 2017 12:59 AM
