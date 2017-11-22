From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: East Bay | Labor & Workers Fed Up With Charters & Privatization! City Of Richmond Votes Zoning To Stop New Charters by Labor Video Project

Wednesday Nov 22nd, 2017 9:59 PM The Richmond, California city council voted unanimously in bring about new zoning regulations that will allow them to stop the proliferation of new non-union charter schools. The billionaire operators of charters in Richmond along with developers like Chamberlin want to completely destroy public education and gentrify Richmond while they grab public land.

original image (2048x1152)



The WCCSB was also attacked for continuing to approve more charters that is threatening the district with bankruptcies. Under proposition 39 pushed by Netflix owner Reed Hastings, the California Charter School Association, the CTA and CFT this initiative is forcing more co-locations and is helping the privatizing charters to get public funding for construction and other financial operations.



The people of Richmond, California are becoming fed up with charters and their expansions. At the November 21, 2017 Richmond City Council meeting a resolution introduced by Council member Edwardo Martinez passed unanimously that would establish zoning laws to allow the halt of new schools including charters from being built in Richmond. The union busting charters are backed by billionaires and millionaire developers and privatizers like Chamberlin Construction. They have been pushing for gentrification and seizing public land to build their non-union charters. Teachers and advocates of public education spoke out in favor of the legislation and exposed the corruption and reactionary nature of the Charter operators.

original image (3412x1920) More and more people in Richmond see the characterizers as rip-off artists who are stealing public money and trying to liquidate public education. Millionaires and billionaires like the Facebook foundation, Netflix billionaire owner Reed Hastings who also helps run the California Charter School Association. https://youtu.be/Wny2INE74kQ

original image (4032x3024) The growing anger against privatization and union busting is growing in Richmond and around the country. https://youtu.be/Wny2INE74kQ