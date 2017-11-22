WOMEN'S MARCH SAN FRANCISCO: "HEAR OUR VOTE!" MARCH & RALLY 2018



On Saturday, January 20, 2018, Women's March and Women's March San Francisco will unite along with multiple other cities in California to reaffirm our commitment to building a positive and just future for all, and to celebrate the spirit of resistance efforts over the past year. This rally is designed to engage and empower all people to support women's rights, human rights, social and environmental justice, and to encourage participation in 2018 midterm elections. HEAR OUR VOTE!



The March in San Francisco will be one of many worldwide events honoring the movement that brought out 5 million marchers on January 21, 2017, in what is considered the largest single-day demonstration in U.S. history.



Join us on January 20th to march and rally in Civic Center San Francisco! More information on the day to come as we get closer to the event.



WHO IS INVITED?

All people who believe in a positive and just future.



WHERE:

Civic Center, San Francisco



WHEN:

11 AM on Saturday, January 20, 2018



IS THE RALLY ACCESSIBLE TO PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES?

Yes. We are making every effort to ensure accessibility.

