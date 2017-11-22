"HEAR OUR VOTE" MARCH, RALLY & WEEK OF ACTION



On Saturday, January 20, 2018, Women's March Bay Area and Women's March San Jose will unite in Downtown San Jose to reaffirm our commitment to building a positive and just future for all, and to celebrate the spirit of resistance efforts over the past year. This rally is designed to engage and empower all people to support women's rights, human rights, social and environmental justice, and to encourage participation in 2018 midterm elections. HEAR OUR VOTE!



The San Jose march will be one of many worldwide events honoring the movement that brought out 5 million marchers on January 21, 2017, in what is considered the largest single-day demonstration in U.S. history.



We will be marching on Jan 20 followed by a rally and Women's March Bay Area -San Jose will also be engaging in a week of action organized by partners whose advocacy is aligned with our Unity Principles - ending violence, reproductive rights, LGBTQIA rights, workers' rights, civil rights, disability rights, immigrant rights, Indigenous people's rights and environmental justice. More information to come on these actions as we get closer to the event.



WHO IS INVITED?

All people who believe in a positive and just future.



WHERE:

The location will be in Downtown San Jose and will be announced in the next few weeks.



WHEN:

11-2 pm (tentatively) on Saturday, January 20, 2018

The timing of the "Hear Our Vote" March and the actions following will be announced soon. Please check back to see list of actions and times.



WHAT TO BRING:

Signage, friends, water bottle, marching shoes



IS THE RALLY ACCESSIBLE TO PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES?

Yes. We are making every effort to ensure accessibility.

