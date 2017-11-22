top
$ 15.00 donated in past month
Protest Budget Cuts to Oakland Schools at OUSD School Board Meeting
Date Monday November 27
Time 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Location Details
La Escuelita School auditorium, on 1050 2nd Ave., (near E. 10th St).
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorNoura Khouri
NO The OUSD only legally needs to "adjust" $1.2 million in the budget to avoid state takeover, but they have unanimously voted to adjust $15.1 million.  The plan that the school board and superintendent have developed for the "adjustment" calls for cutting $5.6 million directly from school sites and $9.5 million from the central office. Charter schools are excluded from these cuts, despite receiving tax dollars.  Principals have been instructed to submit how they are going to cut their school's budget and the school board will be voting to finalize these cuts on November 27th.

NO CUTS TO KIDS! No state takeover under any conditions. No school closures. No more charters. California is the 6th largest economy in the world, and 46th on school spending out of 50 states. 
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Nov 22nd, 2017 4:48 PM
