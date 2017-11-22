top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine | East Bay
Occupation of the American Mind-Film screening & Discussion facilitated by Dennis Bernstei
Occupation of the American Mind-Film screening & Discussion facilitated by Dennis Bernstei
Date Friday December 08
Time 6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Where: Omni Commons - 4799 Shattuck Ave, Oakland.
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorNoura Khouri
Film synopsis: Israel's ongoing military occupation of Palestinian territory and repeated invasions of Gaza have triggered a fierce backlash against Israeli policies virtually everywhere in the world -- except the US. Narrated by Roger Waters and featuring leading observers, the film explores the U.S.-based public relations campaigns that emerged in the 1980s to today, to provide a sweeping analysis of Israel's decades-long battle for the hearts, minds, and tax dollars of the American people in the face of widening international condemnation.

$5 requested donation, no one turned away.

Sponsored by the Green Party of Alameda County and Middle East Children's Alliance.
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Nov 22nd, 2017 4:17 PM
