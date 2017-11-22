Film synopsis: Israel's ongoing military occupation of Palestinian territory and repeated invasions of Gaza have triggered a fierce backlash against Israeli policies virtually everywhere in the world -- except the US. Narrated by Roger Waters and featuring leading observers, the film explores the U.S.-based public relations campaigns that emerged in the 1980s to today, to provide a sweeping analysis of Israel's decades-long battle for the hearts, minds, and tax dollars of the American people in the face of widening international condemnation.



$5 requested donation, no one turned away.



Sponsored by the Green Party of Alameda County and Middle East Children's Alliance.



