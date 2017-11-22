Join us to celebrate our 19th Annual, California State Capitol Kwanzaa Celebration. Everybody is invited to learn about our unique “First Fruits of the Harvest” here in the “Farm to Fork Capitol of America.”



California political and community leaders are poised to embrace Kwanzaa, our “California Grown” internationally celebrated holiday, as part of a new paradigm working toward quantifying and qualifying racial equity and equal opportunity throughout our California Food and Agriculture industries.



Today, Black Agriculture production is less than 1% of California Food and Agriculture production.



Join us in the John Burton Hearing Room 4203 for our unique Kwanzaa celebration showcasing the past, present and future of our California Pan African Heritage grounded in our unique “California Grown” experience.



Three artistic panels that comprise the murals “Origin and Development of the Name of the State of California” by Lucile Lloyd, portray our California History through our Spanish, Mexican and ongoing journey since California Statehood, September 9, 1850.



Our unique Kwanzaa celebration, “First Fruits of the Harvest” in the “Farm to Fork Capitol of America” rooted in the legacy of Ancient Pan African Agriculture with the hope and opportunity of our unique “California Grown” heritage.



Added to the calendar on Wednesday Nov 22nd, 2017 3:03 PM