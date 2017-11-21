From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism View other events for the week of 12/ 2/2017

Disaster Capitalism Date Saturday December 02 Time 2:00 PM - 4:30 PM Import this event into your personal calendar. Location Details Starry Plough Pub

3101 Shattuck Avenue at Prince Street

2 blocks from Ashby BART in Berkeley Event Type Panel Discussion Organizer/Author Eugene E. Ruyle Email cuyleruyle [at] mac.com Phone 510-332-3865

3101 Shattuck Avenue at Prince Street

2 blocks from Ashby BART in Berkeley



The Peace and Freedom Party presents



Disaster Capitalism



Does Capitalism cause disasters? Or does it simply profit from them? Or, perhaps, capitalism is itself a disaster? Weighty questions. Our speakers, Ricardo Ortiz, a Puerto Rico independence activist, and Peter Phillips, former director of Project Censored and a Professor at Sonoma State. will explore these and other questions in light of recent disasters in Puerto Rico and the North Bay Area.



Sat, Dec 2, 2017 • 2:00 PM-4:30 PM

At the Starry Plough Pub, 3101 Shattuck Ave, at Prince St in Berkeley



FREE! (Please buy food & drink at the Pub.) FREE!



This is part of our on-going Socialist Forum Series on the first Saturday of every month. Doors open at 2 pm and the program will start promptly at 2:30 pm. The forum will end by 4:30 pm, but folks can stay and talk as long as you like. Speaker’s affiliations are listed for identification only. The opinions expressed do not reflect the official views of the Peace and Freedom Party.



For information, contact Gene: 510-332-3865 email:



The Peace and Freedom Party, born from the civil rights and anti-war movements of the 1960s, is committed to socialism, democracy, ecology, feminism, racial equality, and internationalism.

http://www.peaceandfreedom.org



Download PDF (1004.2kb)

http://www.peaceandfreedom.org For more event information: Added to the calendar on Tuesday Nov 21st, 2017 8:20 PM