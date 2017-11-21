Suds, Snacks, & Socialism at the Starry Plough
3101 Shattuck Avenue at Prince Street
2 blocks from Ashby BART in Berkeley
The Peace and Freedom Party presents
Disaster Capitalism
Does Capitalism cause disasters? Or does it simply profit from them? Or, perhaps, capitalism is itself a disaster? Weighty questions. Our speakers, Ricardo Ortiz, a Puerto Rico independence activist, and Peter Phillips, former director of Project Censored and a Professor at Sonoma State. will explore these and other questions in light of recent disasters in Puerto Rico and the North Bay Area.
Sat, Dec 2, 2017 • 2:00 PM-4:30 PM
FREE! (Please buy food & drink at the Pub.) FREE!
This is part of our on-going Socialist Forum Series on the first Saturday of every month. Doors open at 2 pm and the program will start promptly at 2:30 pm. The forum will end by 4:30 pm, but folks can stay and talk as long as you like. Speaker’s affiliations are listed for identification only. The opinions expressed do not reflect the official views of the Peace and Freedom Party.
For information, contact Gene: 510-332-3865 email: cuyleruyle [at] mac.com
The Peace and Freedom Party, born from the civil rights and anti-war movements of the 1960s, is committed to socialism, democracy, ecology, feminism, racial equality, and internationalism. http://www.peaceandfreedom.org
