Tuesday Nov 21st, 2017 11:26 AM Tyson Panel, Featuring Matt Rota of Gulf Restoration Network Listen now: <audio preload="none" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2017/11/21/tyson_dead_zone_panel_20171116.mp3" controls="controls"></audio>

Download Audio (48.0mb) Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page: Tyson Panel, Featuring Matt Rota of Gulf Restoration Network "I don't want to forced to make the decision between an affordable meal and large scale water pollution"