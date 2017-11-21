top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$ 15.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Anti-War View other events for the week of 11/30/2017
Beyond the Bomb - Bay Area Activist Training - Fight Nuclear War
Date Thursday November 30
Time 6:45 PM - 8:45 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
1833 Page St, San Francisco, CA 94117
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorErick Willemse
We're holding a training for community and student leaders in the Bay area to train on organizing skills, learn how to plug into the fight locally, and meet fellow activists. Please come and bring a friend!

Grassroots movements have their work cut out for them in the next 3 years. The Trump administration has escalated the nuclear threat in ways the country hasn’t seen in decades by continuing to flaunt the launch of a nuclear war with North Korea, rescinding the Iran Deal, and supporting increasing the nuclear arsenal for the first time in nearly half a century.

It’s crucial we build a movement for a world without nuclear war or weapons that’s ready to defend what we've won and fight for our future. Beyond the Bomb is organizing in cities across the country for mayors, councilmembers, and governors to demand Congress control the President’s ability to use a nuclear weapon whenever. When the White House fails us, cities and state need to stand up to protect our communities.

We will be holding a training for community and student leaders in the Bay area to train on organizing skills, learn how to plug into the fight locally, and meet fellow activists. Please come and bring a friend!
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1543916251...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Nov 21st, 2017 9:27 AM
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code