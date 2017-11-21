We're holding a training for community and student leaders in the Bay area to train on organizing skills, learn how to plug into the fight locally, and meet fellow activists. Please come and bring a friend!



Grassroots movements have their work cut out for them in the next 3 years. The Trump administration has escalated the nuclear threat in ways the country hasn’t seen in decades by continuing to flaunt the launch of a nuclear war with North Korea, rescinding the Iran Deal, and supporting increasing the nuclear arsenal for the first time in nearly half a century.



It’s crucial we build a movement for a world without nuclear war or weapons that’s ready to defend what we've won and fight for our future. Beyond the Bomb is organizing in cities across the country for mayors, councilmembers, and governors to demand Congress control the President’s ability to use a nuclear weapon whenever. When the White House fails us, cities and state need to stand up to protect our communities.



We will be holding a training for community and student leaders in the Bay area to train on organizing skills, learn how to plug into the fight locally, and meet fellow activists. Please come and bring a friend!

https://www.facebook.com/events/1543916251... For more event information: Added to the calendar on Tuesday Nov 21st, 2017 9:27 AM