Special tickets $10-$15 includes free drinks and take home plate of food and work of art.



A night of traditional Miskitu food and drink, music, art. The Miskitu Coast is an area of land stretching from Nicaragua to Costa Rice along the Carribean Coast. They are the last autonomous indigenous population and currently facing political violence, environmental havoc, and poverty. Until last century, this used to be a thriving community of coastal fishers/lobster divers/artisans. Learn how you can help firsthand as well as learn something new.



The upcoming Yapti Tasbia Reclamation Festival aims to be transparent with where your donations are going.

Every dollar counts and goes a long way. Even if you cannot monetarily donate, there are ways you can help! Let's break it down:



1)FARMING:



In the four largest districts in Miskitu Coast, we are setting up a project to repair the damaged earth and regrow crops until the agriculture department is steady enough to start selling on their own again. Farmers will be able to rent equipment and other needs and the money will be accounted by various groups to ensure that it goes straight to the farmer's hands. After a healthy harvest, 10% of his/her profit goes to other farmers in need.



2) SCHOOL:

Until we can rebuild exisiting schools and libraries, we are going digital and retrofitting cafes and chosen homes to become schools of sorts. This is crucial and already has been put into effect with laptops being delivered to a few villages. We will teach Miskitu history (which has been wiped out in many communities), English/Spanish, Computer/Internet skills, writing, math/economics.



3) MEDICAL, REPRODUCTIVE, AND MENTAL HEALTH PROGRAMS:

We will supply light training on first aid, emergency preparation, sex education/pregnancy, holistic and western medicine mix, and counseling.



4) MEDIA AND COMMERCE

We have started to distribute cameras and laptops to the communities to document their strife and want to expand on that. We would like for them to collectively create their own news outlet to ensure unbiased, authentic footage straight from the source! As well as encourage artistic expression. Social media can really make a difference and so we encourage you to research the treatment of Miskitu People and other inidgenous groups worldwide use #miskitu #nativelivesmatter

With the farmers, artisans, and fishermen/lobster divers, we will form unions that ensure that the current foreign companies that occupy Miskitu Coast MUST go through locals before embarking on any venture and to utilize locals and their livelihood. Most importantly, we will bolster local markets and teach financial stewardship and entrepeneurship

https://www.facebook.com/miskitunationinex... For more event information: Added to the calendar on Monday Nov 20th, 2017 9:24 PM