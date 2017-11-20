top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$ 15.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action View other events for the week of 11/30/2017
Origami Modules and Visual Art by Incarcerated Individuals
Date Thursday November 30
Time 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Oakland Asian Cultural Museum
388 9th St, Oakland, CA 94607

Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorSheela Bhongir
Artists from inside San Quentin prison share their origami and other visual art as an important way to stay connected across prison walls. This self-expressive and healing practice has been ongoing since 2012, when instructor Jun Hamamoto first asked prisoners in support of global unity and world peace to fold origami to be placed on the World Tree of Hope.

Jun Hamamoto is a volunteer instructor associated with the William James Association. Funding is provided by Jun, with assistance from Buddhist Peace Fellowship and Mindful Peacebuilding.

Opening Reception with performance by Heiwa Taiko Thursday November 30, 2017 from 6-8pm. The exhibition will run from November 30, 2017 to January 31, 2018.

Origami Workshops with Jun Hamamoto (FREE drop-in workshops for children and adults will be held at OACC) December 7 & 17, 2017 — January 17& 24, 2018 from 3:30pm-6:30pmArtists from inside San Quentin prison share their origami and other visual art as an important way to stay connected across prison walls. This self-expressive and healing practice has been ongoing since 2012, when instructor Jun Hamamoto first asked prisoners in support of global unity and world peace to fold origami to be placed on the World Tree of Hope.

Jun Hamamoto is a volunteer instructor associated with the William James Association. Funding is provided by Jun, with assistance from Buddhist Peace Fellowship and Mindful Peacebuilding.

Opening Reception with performance by Heiwa Taiko Thursday November 30, 2017 from 6-8pm. The exhibition will run from November 30, 2017 to January 31, 2018.

Origami Workshops with Jun Hamamoto (FREE drop-in workshops for children and adults will be held at OACC) December 7 & 17; 17, 2017 — January 17 & 24, 2018 from 3:30pm-6:30pm
photo_for_origami_exhibition.jpg
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/oasianculturalctr/
Added to the calendar on Monday Nov 20th, 2017 5:00 PM
§
by Sheela Bhongir Monday Nov 20th, 2017 5:00 PM
sm_origami_exhibition_11_20_17.jpg
original image (1275x1650)
https://www.facebook.com/oasianculturalctr/
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code