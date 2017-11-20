From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|
Origami Modules and Visual Art by Incarcerated Individuals
|
Date
|
Thursday November 30
|
Time
|
6:00 PM
-
8:00 PM
|
|
Location Details
|
Oakland Asian Cultural Museum
388 9th St, Oakland, CA 94607
|
Event Type
|
Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|Sheela Bhongir
|
Artists from inside San Quentin prison share their origami and other visual art as an important way to stay connected across prison walls. This self-expressive and healing practice has been ongoing since 2012, when instructor Jun Hamamoto first asked prisoners in support of global unity and world peace to fold origami to be placed on the World Tree of Hope.
Jun Hamamoto is a volunteer instructor associated with the William James Association. Funding is provided by Jun, with assistance from Buddhist Peace Fellowship and Mindful Peacebuilding.
Opening Reception with performance by Heiwa Taiko Thursday November 30, 2017 from 6-8pm. The exhibition will run from November 30, 2017 to January 31, 2018.
Origami Workshops with Jun Hamamoto (FREE drop-in workshops for children and adults will be held at OACC) December 7 & 17; 17, 2017 — January 17 & 24, 2018 from 3:30pm-6:30pm