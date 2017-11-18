top
Indybay Feature
East Bay | Police State and Prisons
Oakland Privacy: Fighting Against the Surveillance State
Date Wednesday December 13
Time 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Omni Commons 4799 Shattuck, Oakland, CA
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorOakland Privacy
Emailcontact [at] oaklandprivacy.org
op-logo.2.1Join Oakland Privacy to organize against the surveillance state, police militarization and ICE, and to advocate for surveillance regulation around the Bay.

We fight against “pre-crime” and “thought-crime,” spy drones, facial recognition, police body cameras and requirements for “backdoors” to cellphones, to list just a few invasions of our privacy by all levels of Government.

We draft and push for privacy legislation for City Councils, at the County level, and in Sacramento. We advocate in op-eds and in the streets. We stand in solidarity with Black Lives Matter and believe no one is illegal.

Oakland Privacy originally came together in 2013 to fight against the Domain Awareness Center, Oakland’s citywide networked mass surveillance hub. OP was instrumental in stopping the DAC from becoming a city-wide spying network.

If you are interested in joining the Oakland Privacy email listserv, coming to a meeting, or have questions, send an email to:

contact@oaklandprivacy.org Check out our website: http://oaklandprivacy.org/   Follow us on twitter: @oaklandprivacy

 

“WATCHING YOU WATCHING US”

Oakland Privacy works regionally to defend the right to privacy and enhance public transparency and oversight regarding the use of surveillance techniques and equipment. This month Oakland Privacy will be preparing for the passage of transparency ordinances in Oakland and Berkeley and kicking off new processes in Richmond and Alameda County,  To help slow down the encroaching police state all over the Bay Area, join us at the Omni.
For more event information:
http://oaklandprivacy.org/
Added to the calendar on Saturday Nov 18th, 2017 2:33 PM
