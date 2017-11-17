top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Russian Revolution Centennial Round Table
Date Sunday November 19
Time 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Location Details
Niebyl-Proctor Marxist Library,
6501 Telegraph Ave. Oakland, CA 94609
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorEugene E. Ruyle
Emailcuyleruyle [at] mac.com
Phone510-332-3865
Sun, Nov 19,2017: 10:30 am to 12:30 pm
Russian Revolution Centennial
One century ago, John Reed wrote in his classic, Ten Days That Shook the World: "No matter what one thinks of Bolshevism, it is undeniable that the Russian Revolution is one of the great events of human history, and the rise of the Bolsheviki a phenomenon of world-wide importance.” Reed’s plea for understanding went unheeded by ruling circles in the United States, who greeted the Socialist Revolution in Russia with hatred, fear, and open hostility based on intentional misunderstanding, misinformation, and ignorance. For workers, however, the struggle to understand the Russian Revlution remains as impotant as ever, and we will devote several sessions to this topic.
This week, we will hear from
Sun, Nov 19, 2017: 10:30 am to 12:30 pm
Russian Revolution Centennial:
Round Table with all PANELISTS.
Our panelists will lead an open discussion, giving everyone an opportunity to share their thoughts on the Russian Revolution.
Moderator: Urszula Wislanka
For more event information:
http://icssmarx.org
Added to the calendar on Friday Nov 17th, 2017 8:36 PM
