Sun, Nov 19,2017: 10:30 am to 12:30 pm

Russian Revolution Centennial

One century ago, John Reed wrote in his classic, Ten Days That Shook the World: "No matter what one thinks of Bolshevism, it is undeniable that the Russian Revolution is one of the great events of human history, and the rise of the Bolsheviki a phenomenon of world-wide importance.” Reed’s plea for understanding went unheeded by ruling circles in the United States, who greeted the Socialist Revolution in Russia with hatred, fear, and open hostility based on intentional misunderstanding, misinformation, and ignorance. For workers, however, the struggle to understand the Russian Revlution remains as impotant as ever, and we will devote several sessions to this topic.

This week, we will hear from

Sun, Nov 19, 2017: 10:30 am to 12:30 pm

Russian Revolution Centennial:

Round Table with all PANELISTS.

Our panelists will lead an open discussion, giving everyone an opportunity to share their thoughts on the Russian Revolution.

Moderator: Urszula Wislanka



Download PDF (1.4mb)

http://icssmarx.org For more event information: Added to the calendar on Friday Nov 17th, 2017 8:36 PM