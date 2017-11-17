12/4 Berkeley Forum-Charters, Privatization And School Bankruptcies
Charters, Privatizations and School Bankruptcies-How We Can Fight Back And Defend Public Education Now!
Forum & Video
Monday December 4, 2017 5:30 PM
UAW 2865
2030 Addison St. Suite 640A
Berkley close to Main Berkeley BART Station
If door is locked call (415)282-1908
Charters are proliferating throughout California and the US. They are pushed by billionaires like the Bill Gates and his foundation, The Walton Family Foundation owned by the family that owns Walmart, The KIPP Foundation owned by the Fisher family which own the GAP corporation, the A's and runs Rocketship Schools, The California Charters School Association CCSA which Netflix owner Reed Hastings runs, Facebook owner Zuckerberg’s Foundation which is setting up charters schools in the bay area and nationally.
These billionaires helped pass California charters school laws in 1992 and Prop 39 which forces public schools to co-locate breaking up public schools and relieves them of the Field Act to protect school kids health and safety.
Now LAUSD and OUSD may go bankrupt because billions of dollars (5) are being siphoned off from the public school systems. Also, these same profiteers are privatizing community colleges at CCSF and Laney where John L. Fisher owner of the A’s and the Gap who also runs KIPP want to take Laney land for his ball park and corporate land development plans.
This forum will have teachers, educators and advocates of public education who will report on the growing assault on public education and what we can do to fight back in the bay area, statewide, nationally and internationally.
Initial List of Speakers:
Kristyn Jones, UTR elected rep to NEA convention
Steve White, Teacher
Carlos Taboada, Retired UTR Teacher
Kimberly King, Peralta Federation of Teachers Executive Board Member and Laney Professor or a representative from Local
Sponsored by Labor Rising
Endorsed by Defend Public Education NOW!
For more information go to https://www.facebook.com/laborrisingagainstrump https://www.facebook.com/groups/defendpublicednow/