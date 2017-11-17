top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Education & Student Activism | Labor & Workers View other events for the week of 12/ 4/2017
Berkeley: Charters, Privatization and School Bankruptcies
Date Monday December 04
Time 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
UAW 2865
2030 Addison St. Suite 640A
Berkley close to Main Berkeley BART Station
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorLabor Rising
12/4 Berkeley Forum-Charters, Privatization And School Bankruptcies
Charters, Privatizations and School Bankruptcies-How We Can Fight Back And Defend Public Education Now!

Forum & Video
Monday December 4, 2017 5:30 PM
If door is locked call (415)282-1908


Charters are proliferating throughout California and the US. They are pushed by billionaires like the Bill Gates and his foundation, The Walton Family Foundation owned by the family that owns Walmart, The KIPP Foundation owned by the Fisher family which own the GAP corporation, the A's and runs Rocketship Schools, The California Charters School Association CCSA which Netflix owner Reed Hastings runs, Facebook owner Zuckerberg’s Foundation which is setting up charters schools in the bay area and nationally.

These billionaires helped pass California charters school laws in 1992 and Prop 39 which forces public schools to co-locate breaking up public schools and relieves them of the Field Act to protect school kids health and safety.

Now LAUSD and OUSD may go bankrupt because billions of dollars (5) are being siphoned off from the public school systems. Also, these same profiteers are privatizing community colleges at CCSF and Laney where John L. Fisher owner of the A’s and the Gap who also runs KIPP want to take Laney land for his ball park and corporate land development plans.

This forum will have teachers, educators and advocates of public education who will report on the growing assault on public education and what we can do to fight back in the bay area, statewide, nationally and internationally.

Initial List of Speakers:
Kristyn Jones, UTR elected rep to NEA convention
Steve White, Teacher
Carlos Taboada, Retired UTR Teacher
Kimberly King, Peralta Federation of Teachers Executive Board Member and Laney Professor or a representative from Local


Sponsored by Labor Rising
Endorsed by Defend Public Education NOW!

For more information go to
https://www.facebook.com/laborrisingagainstrump
https://www.facebook.com/groups/defendpublicednow/
rocketship_computer.jpeg
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/laborrisingagains...
Added to the calendar on Friday Nov 17th, 2017 3:53 PM
§Richmond teachers, students and parents rallied against Rocketship Charter school
by Labor Rising Friday Nov 17th, 2017 3:53 PM
sm_utr_stop_rocketships.jpg
original image (3412x1920)
Teachers, students and parents are angry about the massive proliferation of charters and privatization of the public education system.
https://www.facebook.com/laborrisingagains...
Add Your Comments
