Related Categories: San Francisco | Immigrant Rights View other events for the week of 2/ 1/2018
A Talk with Minal Hajratwala: Where Are You From?
Date Thursday February 01
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
California Institute of Integral Studies
1453 Mission Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorCIIS Public Programs
When journalist Minal Hajratwala traveled to nine countries to research her sprawling family history, she tapped into a century of trauma, migration, and uprooting. The stories she collected not only shaped her award-winning nonfiction epic, but also changed the way she understood emotion and memory as stored in the body.

Since then, she has been asking and exploring the answers to the questions brought up in her work. What migrations do our bodies undergo every day? How do these journeys through variegated spaces—sidewalk, subway, workplace, club, home-mimic and recapitulate our historic journeys? What poetries are our bodies making as they move? In a global age when more and more of us live far from our original homes, by choice or by force, what are our bodies trying to tell us?

Join Minal Hajratwala for this talk drawing from the realms of creativity, politicized somatics, and mystic questioning that weaves together the strands of our collective story right now.

Pre-registration - $10
Members - $8
At the Door - $15
For more event information:
https://www.ciis.edu/public-programs/publi...
Added to the calendar on Friday Nov 17th, 2017 1:23 PM
