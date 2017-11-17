In her new book, So You Want to Talk About Race, Ijeoma Oluo offers a contemporary, accessible take on the racial landscape in America. She addresses head-on such issues as privilege, police brutality, intersectionality, micro-aggressions, the Black Lives Matter movement, and the "N" word.



Perfectly positioned to bridge the gap between people of color and white Americans struggling with race complexities, So You Want to Talk About Race answers the questions readers don't dare ask, and explains the concepts that continue to elude everyday Americans.



Join Ijeoma for a conversation about this constructive and actionable exploration of today's racial landscape offering straightforward clarity that people of all races need to contribute to the dismantling of the racial divide.



Pre-registration - $10

Members - $8

At the Door - $15

https://www.ciis.edu/public-programs/publi... For more event information: Added to the calendar on Friday Nov 17th, 2017 1:23 PM