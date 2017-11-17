top
Joy Degruy in Conversation with Denise Boston: On Post Traumatic Slave Syndrome
Joy Degruy in Conversation with Denise Boston: On Post Traumatic Slave Syndrome
Date Friday January 19
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
First Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco
1187 Franklin Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorCIIS Public Programs
How does the trauma of slavery continue to impact African Americans today? Join Joy DeGruy and Denise Boston for this conversation examining how centuries of racism, oppression, and violence have led to contemporary social problems and structural inequalities that continue to negatively affect African Americans.

Understand how transgenerational trauma and systems of oppression have heavily influenced our current moment, from racial disparities in our prisons, to the racial education gap, to social justice movements like Black Lives Matter.

If you are looking to add-on a deeper exploration of these topics, we are also offering African American Transgenerational Trauma, a weekend workshop with Joy DeGruy at CIIS January 20-19 with CEs available. Learn tools to broaden your understanding of this issue, inform your practice, empower communities, and lay the foundation necessary to ensure the sustained health and well-being of future generations.

Pre-registration - $15
Members - $12
At the Door - $20
For more event information:
https://www.ciis.edu/public-programs/publi...
Added to the calendar on Friday Nov 17th, 2017 1:16 PM
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
