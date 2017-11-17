From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Joy Degruy in Conversation with Denise Boston: On Post Traumatic Slave Syndrome
Date
Friday January 19
Time
7:00 PM
9:00 PM
Location Details
First Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco
1187 Franklin Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
Event Type
Speaker
|CIIS Public Programs
How does the trauma of slavery continue to impact African Americans today? Join Joy DeGruy and Denise Boston for this conversation examining how centuries of racism, oppression, and violence have led to contemporary social problems and structural inequalities that continue to negatively affect African Americans.
Understand how transgenerational trauma and systems of oppression have heavily influenced our current moment, from racial disparities in our prisons, to the racial education gap, to social justice movements like Black Lives Matter.
If you are looking to add-on a deeper exploration of these topics, we are also offering African American Transgenerational Trauma, a weekend workshop with Joy DeGruy at CIIS January 20-19 with CEs available. Learn tools to broaden your understanding of this issue, inform your practice, empower communities, and lay the foundation necessary to ensure the sustained health and well-being of future generations.
Pre-registration - $15
Members - $12
At the Door - $20
