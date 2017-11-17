top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action | Drug War | Police State and Prisons View other events for the week of 1/17/2018
How Counterculture Built Silicon Valley
Date Wednesday January 17
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
California Institute of Integral Studies
1453 Mission Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorCIIS Public Programs
The origins of Silicon Valley are mythic and mysterious. The whole world wants to unlock the secret of how Silicon Valley came to be. Many nations, including China and France are trying their best to replicate the magic, but Silicon Valley did not happen in a vacuum. It happened here.

What was it about the Bay Area's social and cultural environment that gave rise to the world's tech giants? How did hippies and hackers build the largest center for innovation in the history of the planet? Do these countercultural communities fit in today's world of corporatized technology?

Join Project Historian for the Silicon Valley Archives at Stanford University Leslie Berlin with Mitch Altman, inventor of TV-B-Gone and co-founder of San Francisco's Nosebridge hackerspace, as they dive into the history of Silicon Valley and how the Bay Area's counterculture influenced the entrepreneurs and scientists who would change the world.

$15
For more event information:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/how-countercu...
Added to the calendar on Friday Nov 17th, 2017 12:52 PM
