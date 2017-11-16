From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: East Bay | Labor & Workers Stop Rocketship Charter In WCCSD: Hundreds Oppose Charters And Union Busting by Labor Video Project

Thursday Nov 16th, 2017 10:21 PM Hundreds of UTR teachers, students and parents demanded that a proposed Rocketship charter school not be approved and also that teachers receive a wage increase that will allow them to continue to live in the East Bay.

original image (4032x3024)

Hundreds of United Teachers of Richmond UTR members, students and parents rallied and spoke out on November 15, 2017 at a meeting of the West Contra Costa School Board meeting to call for the rejection of a Rocketship charter school and end to the privatization of education. Teachers are angry that charters are draining the district of funds and cherry pick students. They also have not had a real wage increase in years.

Many also pointed out that there are no good charters and they are all aimed at destroying public education.

Some of the school board members including Val Cuevas have received hundreds of thousands of dollars and some called for a recall to remove Cuevas and other charter funded board members. Also teachers demanded that they get a 14% wage increase to be able to continue to live in the bay area. Many teachers are being forced out of teaching at WCCSD because of massive speculative increase in housing.

The Superintendent Duffy and also the pro-charter supporters on the board have also been funding TFA teachers who leave after a couple of years and end up destroying the professionalism of teachers. Many teachers are opposed to all charters which they said are threatening the future of public education.

For more information:

Who Funds Teach For America, KIPP, & Rocketship Education?

Santa Clara County Lawsuit targets Rocketship charter schools in Santa Clara County

The Attack On Public Education & Education That We Need with Carlos Taboada

The 2017 NEA Convention And Charters With UTR Delegate Kristyn Jones

Challenge To UTR Concession Contract Pushed By Demetrio Gonzalez & CTA

Union Buster and Privatizer Betsy DeVos Just Gave $12.6 million of US tax money to Rocketship Charter Schools. Bad Idea.

Rocketship Pushes Expansion Despite Denials and Strong Community Opposition

Why Is Stopping Rocketship So Important

original image (3412x1920) Teachers, students and parents protested the approval of a Rocketship charter school. More charters will close public schools in WCCSD https://youtu.be/ASAGv-CNQQ8

original image (3412x1920) Teachers are fed up with the lack of support for public education while millions are approved for privatization and charters https://youtu.be/ASAGv-CNQQ8

original image (3412x1920) The California Charter School Association funded by union busting billionaires like Netflick's owner Reed Hastings poured hundreds of thousands of dollars into pro-charter candidates like Val Cuevas. Her campaign manager Demetrio Gonzalez is now president of UTR. https://youtu.be/ASAGv-CNQQ8

original image (3412x1920) Charters cherry pick kids and also lead to co-location which takes place under pro-charter proposition 39. Many charters are already lining up in WCCSD to co-locate and bust up more public schools. https://youtu.be/ASAGv-CNQQ8

Privatizers push kids in front of computers to get rid of teachers and replace them with computers. The computer companies love this since they make billions. The same billionaires in the tech industry like Gates, Zuckerberg and Ellison are using their wealth to totally destroy public education. https://youtu.be/ASAGv-CNQQ8

original image (4032x3024) The so called "Charter Philanthropy" allows billionaires to get tax deductions for their so called investments in public education. https://youtu.be/ASAGv-CNQQ8

original image (3412x1920) Retired Richmond High teacher and advocate of public education Carlos Taboada spoke to the meeting about the danger of continued charters. https://youtu.be/ASAGv-CNQQ8