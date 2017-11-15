Kick-off meeting to create Slingshot issue #126. Slingshot is an independent radical newspaper published in Berkeley since 1988.



* Brainstorm articles for next issue

* Orientation on how you can submit articles, art, photographs

* Help us discuss our audience and themes for the next issue

* Discuss fundraising and distribution

* Your chance to comment on Slingshot



Everyone is welcome.

Issue #126 is due out on January 26, 2018

Deadline for Issue #126 is January 13, 2018



http://slingshot.tao.ca For more event information:

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Nov 15th, 2017 8:54 PM