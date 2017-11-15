top
East Bay | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism
What About Islam? : A Talk by Ahmed Salah
Date Sunday December 17
Time 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Location Details
Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists’ Hall
1924 Cedar (@Bonita), Berkeley http://www.bfuu.org
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorBFUU Social Justice Ctee
In this time of anti-Muslim propaganda, what about hearing from real Muslims who live among us? Come hear activist Ahmed Salah speak about how Islam has deeply influenced his philosophy, which is to create social change while preserving life on both sides. Ahmed Salah was one of the primary organizers of the Egyptian Revolution of 2011 where hundreds of thousands of protesters filled Tahrir Square, leading to the resignation of an oppressive president. Mr. Salah is the recipient of the Center for Justice and Accountability’s 2013 Champion of Justice Award. There will also be live Middle Eastern music and book signing at the event. Let’s listen and discuss together. The event will be held in the historic Fellowship Hall at the Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists (BFUU).

Ticketing information: https://whataboutislam.brownpapertickets.com/

Co-sponsored by BFUU Social Justice and Music Committees
Suggested donation $10-$20; no one turned away for lack of funds
Wheelchair accessible.

For occasional email notices of peace/eco/social justice alerts and related events at BFUU, send any email to:
bfuusjev-subscribe [at] lists.riseup.net

For weekly notices of BFUU services etc. go to:
http://www.bfuu.org/signup.html

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Nov 15th, 2017 4:57 PM
