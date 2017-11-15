top
San Francisco | Arts + Action | Health, Housing, and Public Services
From SF with Love: a North Bay Relief Concert Series
Date Saturday November 25
Time 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Location Details
Rickshaw Shop
155 Fell St, SF 94102
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorJulie
The native San Francisco artist collective, Garden Sessions Presents is coming together with local Bay Area music promoters Seaweed Sway to put on a series of three benefit shows throughout the month of November to provide financial and emotional support to those affected by the North Bay fires.

All proceeds from this show will go to UndocuFund, to ensure that undocumented families in Sonoma County impacted by the fires will have the support and resources they need to recover and rebuild: http://undocufund.org/

John Vanderslice (DJ SET)
Mayya and the Revolutionary Hell Yeah
Th Wyatt Act
Papa Bear and the Easy Love
Josiah Johnson (The Head and the Heart)

$10
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Nov 15th, 2017 3:04 PM
