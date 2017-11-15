From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Interview with Voice of the Experienced (VOTE) lead organizer Dolfinette Martin by Theodore Hilton

Wednesday Nov 15th, 2017 7:21 AM

Topics: December 16, 2017 March for Currently and Formerly Incarcerated Women and Girls, incarceration in Louisiana, women's experiences of carceral system, grassroots prison activism in Louisiana.

Listen now: <audio preload="none" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2017/11/15/dolfinette_theo_interview_final.m4a" controls="controls"></audio>

