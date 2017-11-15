|
Interview with Voice of the Experienced (VOTE) lead organizer Dolfinette Martin
Topics: December 16, 2017 March for Currently and Formerly Incarcerated Women and Girls, incarceration in Louisiana, women's experiences of carceral system, grassroots prison activism in Louisiana.
Listen now:
Download Audio (42.5mb)
Recorded by Theo Hilton on November 2, 2017.
More Info:
email Dolfinette Martin: dolfinette [at] vote-nola.org
Look at the VOTE resource guide: http://www.vote-nola.org/nola-resource-guide.html
More info on December 16th march/Currently and Formerly Incarcerated Women and Girls Day: http://www.vote-nola.org/incarcerated-women-and-girls-day.html
