Liberated Lens film night & fundraiser for Puerto Rico: "TAINO DACA (I AM)" Date Wednesday November 22 Time 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Import this event into your personal calendar. Location Details Omni Commons, 4799 Shattuck Ave, Oakland 94609 Event Type Screening Organizer/Author Liberated Lens film collective



"TAINO DACA (I AM)" explores Taino history, culture and the indigenous identity throughout the Caribbean and the Diaspora, who were considered to be extinct for over 500 years since their encounter with Christopher Columbus on his first voyage to the New World. Today, Tainos are on a quest to reclaim their identity and rewrite their history.



Director/producer Alex Zacarias will be in attendance for Q&A after the film.



Doors at 6pm, screening at 6:30pm. $10 admission: all door proceeds will go to the filmmaker and the Latinos Unidos relief campaign for the Puerto Rican island of Vieques –

