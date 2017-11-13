In honor of Indigenous People’s Day, Liberated Lens and the Omni Commons present the documentary "TAINO DACA (I AM)".
"TAINO DACA (I AM)" explores Taino history, culture and the indigenous identity throughout the Caribbean and the Diaspora, who were considered to be extinct for over 500 years since their encounter with Christopher Columbus on his first voyage to the New World. Today, Tainos are on a quest to reclaim their identity and rewrite their history.
Director/producer Alex Zacarias will be in attendance for Q&A after the film.
Doors at 6pm, screening at 6:30pm. $10 admission: all door proceeds will go to the filmmaker and the Latinos Unidos relief campaign for the Puerto Rican island of Vieques – http://latinos-unidos.org/campaign/adopt-a-town-vieques/