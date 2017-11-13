top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View other events for the week of 11/22/2017
Liberated Lens film night & fundraiser for Puerto Rico: "TAINO DACA (I AM)"
Date Wednesday November 22
Time 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Omni Commons, 4799 Shattuck Ave, Oakland 94609
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorLiberated Lens film collective
In honor of Indigenous People’s Day, Liberated Lens and the Omni Commons present the documentary "TAINO DACA (I AM)".

"TAINO DACA (I AM)" explores Taino history, culture and the indigenous identity throughout the Caribbean and the Diaspora, who were considered to be extinct for over 500 years since their encounter with Christopher Columbus on his first voyage to the New World. Today, Tainos are on a quest to reclaim their identity and rewrite their history.

Director/producer Alex Zacarias will be in attendance for Q&A after the film.

Doors at 6pm, screening at 6:30pm. $10 admission: all door proceeds will go to the filmmaker and the Latinos Unidos relief campaign for the Puerto Rican island of Vieques –
http://latinos-unidos.org/campaign/adopt-a-town-vieques/
sm_taino-daca-flyer.jpg
original image (2550x4105)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1920336618...
Added to the calendar on Monday Nov 13th, 2017 1:44 PM
