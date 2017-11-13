top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$90.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism View other events for the week of 11/17/2017
Remembrance of Dennis Banks & Film "Beyond Standing Rock"
Date Friday November 17
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
2969 Mission St. at 26th
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorParty for Socialism and Liberation
Emailsf [at] pslweb.org
Phone415-821-6171
In 2016, the resistance of the Sioux Nation against the Dakota Access Pipeline caught the world’s attention. The government, at the service of oil companies, using law enforcement in riot gear, was pushing for the construction of an oil pipeline through native lands. Join us for a screening of the documentary Beyond Standing Rock on the struggle waged for native self-determination and against capitalist environmental destruction, a struggle rooted in centuries in Native American history.

Also, we will be honoring the life and struggle of Dennis Banks, co-founder of American Indian Movement. Gloria La Riva, who ran alongside of Banks in the 2016 presidential campaign, will give a talk remembering Banks.

$3-10 donation (no one turned away for lack of funds). Wheelchair accessible.
sm_standingrock.jpg
original image (1000x541)
For more event information:
http://www.pslweb.org
Added to the calendar on Monday Nov 13th, 2017 8:38 AM
§Dennis Banks with Gloria La Riva (right) at Standing Rock, 2016
by Party for Socialism and Liberation Monday Nov 13th, 2017 8:38 AM
dennisbanks_glorialariva.jpg
http://www.pslweb.org
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code