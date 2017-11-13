In 2016, the resistance of the Sioux Nation against the Dakota Access Pipeline caught the world’s attention. The government, at the service of oil companies, using law enforcement in riot gear, was pushing for the construction of an oil pipeline through native lands. Join us for a screening of the documentary Beyond Standing Rock on the struggle waged for native self-determination and against capitalist environmental destruction, a struggle rooted in centuries in Native American history.



Also, we will be honoring the life and struggle of Dennis Banks, co-founder of American Indian Movement. Gloria La Riva, who ran alongside of Banks in the 2016 presidential campaign, will give a talk remembering Banks.



$3-10 donation (no one turned away for lack of funds). Wheelchair accessible.

