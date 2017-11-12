top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 11/13/2017
Alliance to Dismantle White Supremacy: Get Involved
Date Monday November 13
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Location Details
Resource Center for Nonviolence
612 Ocean St, Santa Cruz, California 95060
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorResource Center for Nonviolence
The Alliance to Dismantle White Supremacy (ADWS) seeks to address racial justice issues by serving as a fulcrum and support system for volunteers and organizations doing racial justice work in Santa Cruz. Initiated by the Resource Center for Nonviolence, The ADWS works to promote change through education, coalition building, and strategic tactics and action items that disrupt white supremacist agendas.

OUR NEXT MEETING IS NOVEMBER 13TH FROM 7:00 -8:30 PM AT THE RESOURCE CENTER FOR NONVIOLENCE, 612OCEAN ST, SANTA CRUZ. PLEASE JOIN US FOR REFRESHMENTS, TALKS, AND COMMUNITY OUTREACH. WE HOPE TO SEE YOU THERE.

America’s current political discourse and nationalist, xenophobic leanings have emboldened a maelstrom of palpable hate and violence that is destroying our country. Instead of embracing diversity and difference, our government is prompting us to fear it. From the rise of the alt-right to the death and destruction that plagued Charlottesville, VA, systemic and institutional white supremacy is a clear and present danger to the fundamentals of our nation’s democratic ideals. Even in Santa Cruz, our idyllic, ‘progressive’ beach town, racial injustice is an enormous and mostly unspoken problem.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT ADWS LEAD COORDINATOR DREW GLOVER BY CALLING (831) 291-5047 OR EMAILING ADWS [at] RCNV.ORG.
