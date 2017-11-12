From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 11/13/2017

OUR NEXT MEETING IS NOVEMBER 13TH FROM 7:00 -8:30 PM AT THE RESOURCE CENTER FOR NONVIOLENCE, 612OCEAN ST, SANTA CRUZ. PLEASE JOIN US FOR REFRESHMENTS, TALKS, AND COMMUNITY OUTREACH. WE HOPE TO SEE YOU THERE.



America’s current political discourse and nationalist, xenophobic leanings have emboldened a maelstrom of palpable hate and violence that is destroying our country. Instead of embracing diversity and difference, our government is prompting us to fear it. From the rise of the alt-right to the death and destruction that plagued Charlottesville, VA, systemic and institutional white supremacy is a clear and present danger to the fundamentals of our nation’s democratic ideals. Even in Santa Cruz, our idyllic, ‘progressive’ beach town, racial injustice is an enormous and mostly unspoken problem.



FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT ADWS LEAD COORDINATOR DREW GLOVER BY CALLING (831) 291-5047 OR EMAILING ADWS [at] RCNV.ORG

