2017 California State Capitol Kwanzaa "First Fruits of the Harvest" blackagriculture [at] yahoo.com)

Thursday Nov 9th, 2017 12:19 AM by Khubaka, Michael Harris

Today, California Agriculture leaders are poised to embrace Kwanzaa as part of a new paradigm to quantify and qualify equity and equal opportunity throughout California Food and Agriculture industries in the Great State of California and globally.

Everyone is invited, especially the children, to join the planning effort to expand our annual festive Capitol State Capitol Kwanzaa Celebration. Our growing “California Grown” holiday celebration is a consistent journey toward restoring “Agriculture as the Foundation of our Culture, in the heart of the “Farm to Fork Capitol of America.”



In 1966, Dr. Maulana Karenga, leading the US Organization, founded Kwanzaa as a Pan African spiritual, festive, joyous celebration of the oneness and goodness of life. Today, our California State Capitol Kwanzaa Celebration honors our ancient ancestors and elders who have paid the price for new opportunities to embrace our ancient agriculture traditions, as a way of life, in both rural and urban communities suffering from epidemic levels of diet related disease, systemic poverty as a result of our unique California experience.



Throughout a festive 2017 Holiday season, we highlight, showcase and demonstrate new opportunities to expand year round agribusiness partnerships and collaborations throughout the California Agriculture industry.



In Sacramento County, we prepare to break ground on a facility to expand Kwanzaa as a living social practice throughout the year by expanding local job creation, career advancement and economic development while building bridges to growing a vibrant California ~ Pan African Global Trade and Commerce.



From the foot of Mt. Shastina and Mt. Shasta, the source of the Sacramento River, to the heart of Kern County, today’s #1 Ag County in America, our living legacy in the “Greatest Garden in the World” features many hidden figures of California History poised for official recognition in 2018.



Today, many California Agriculture leaders are poised to embrace Kwanzaa as part of a paradigm toward quantifying and qualifying racial equity and equal opportunity throughout California Food and Agriculture industries in the Great State of California.



Today, Black Agriculture participation is less than 1% of California Food and Agriculture.



Our long and difficult journey to showcase the past, present and future of our unique California Pan African Heritage is grounded in our unique “California Grown” experience in Spanish Era, Alta California as a Mexican Territory and ongoing journey since the transition as the State of California.



Join us preparing for 2017 Kwanzaa Celebrations and consider wearing Pan African cultural attire at our unique expression of a growing support of our participation in global agribusiness, embracing a daily approach, to our ancient/future celebration of Kwanzaa, "first fruits of the harvest.”



