From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Anti-War | Arts + Action
Militarism and the War on the Environment- Gar Smith Book Release
Date Wednesday November 29
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Location Details
Resource Center for Nonviolence community room, 612 Ocean St., Santa Cruz
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorAnita Heckman
Gar Smith
Book Release:

Militarism and the War on
the Environment.

Contributors include Daniel Ellsberg, Medea Benjamin, Helen Caldecott, Dr. Jane Goodall, Jerry Mander, Winona LaDuke



AT: Resource Center for Nonviolence, 612 Ocean St., Santa Cruz

A long-time activist with rich experience in a range of movements, Gar Smith will analyze the devastating consequences of the military-industrial complex on the environment. Gar brings an urgent focus on the damage military violence inflicts on regional—and global—ecosystems.

As editor, Gar features perspectives drawn from a wide array of diverse voices and global perspectives. The contributors include scores of writers and activists, many with first-hand field experience of war’s impacts on nature, including Daniel Ellsberg, Medea Benjamin, Helen Caldecott, Dr. Jane Goodall, Jerry Mander, Winona LaDuke.

Sliding scale donation of $7-15 is suggested. The War and Environment Reader (Just World Books) will be available at the event and is online at http://justworldbooks.com/books/war-environment-reader.

Call 831-423-1626 for more information.


For more event information:
http://rcnv.org/events/nov-29-gar-smith-bo...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Nov 8th, 2017 9:28 PM

by Anita Heckman Wednesday Nov 8th, 2017 9:28 PM

http://rcnv.org/events/nov-29-gar-smith-bo...

by Anita Heckman Wednesday Nov 8th, 2017 9:28 PM


http://rcnv.org/events/nov-29-gar-smith-bo...

