Wednesday, November 29, 7:00PM
AT: Resource Center for Nonviolence, 612 Ocean St., Santa Cruz
A long-time activist with rich experience in a range of movements, Gar Smith will analyze the devastating consequences of the military-industrial complex on the environment. Gar brings an urgent focus on the damage military violence inflicts on regional—and global—ecosystems.
As editor, Gar features perspectives drawn from a wide array of diverse voices and global perspectives. The contributors include scores of writers and activists, many with first-hand field experience of war’s impacts on nature, including Daniel Ellsberg, Medea Benjamin, Helen Caldecott, Dr. Jane Goodall, Jerry Mander, Winona LaDuke.
Sliding scale donation of $7-15 is suggested. The War and Environment Reader (Just World Books) will be available at the event and is online at http://justworldbooks.com/books/war-environment-reader
Call 831-423-1626 for more information.