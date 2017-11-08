

Call 831-423-1626 for more information. Gar SmithBook Release:Militarism and the War onthe Environment.Contributors include Daniel Ellsberg, Medea Benjamin, Helen Caldecott, Dr. Jane Goodall, Jerry Mander, Winona LaDukeWednesday, November 29, 7:00PM7:00 pm - 8:30 pmAT: Resource Center for Nonviolence, 612 Ocean St., Santa CruzA long-time activist with rich experience in a range of movements, Gar Smith will analyze the devastating consequences of the military-industrial complex on the environment. Gar brings an urgent focus on the damage military violence inflicts on regional—and global—ecosystems.As editor, Gar features perspectives drawn from a wide array of diverse voices and global perspectives. The contributors include scores of writers and activists, many with first-hand field experience of war’s impacts on nature, including Daniel Ellsberg, Medea Benjamin, Helen Caldecott, Dr. Jane Goodall, Jerry Mander, Winona LaDuke.Sliding scale donation of $7-15 is suggested. The War and Environment Reader (Just World Books) will be available at the event and is online at http://justworldbooks.com/books/war-environment-reader Call 831-423-1626 for more information.

