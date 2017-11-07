From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The Catalan Chessboard: An Anarchist Perspective
Date
Monday November 13
Time
7:00 PM
4:00 AM
Location Details
The Long Haul Infoshop is located at 3124 Shattuck Avenue, in Berkeley, CA.
Event Type
Speaker
|Hombre Espania
A Catalan activist from Barcelona will give background information about the Catalan fight of independence from Spain. He will show some recent video footage and speak about the history of the struggle and the latest developments: the referendum, the resulting Spanish police repression, peoples' self-organization, imposition of new elections - it is a big chessboard with many players and agendas. How do Catalan anarchists position themselves in this fight while holding ideas of abolishing nation states?
Photo #1: Spanish police confiscating election urns.