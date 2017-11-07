top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$90.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections View other events for the week of 11/13/2017
The Catalan Chessboard: An Anarchist Perspective
Date Monday November 13
Time 7:00 PM - 4:00 AM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
The Long Haul Infoshop is located at 3124 Shattuck Avenue, in Berkeley, CA.
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorHombre Espania
A Catalan activist from Barcelona will give background information about the Catalan fight of independence from Spain. He will show some recent video footage and speak about the history of the struggle and the latest developments: the referendum, the resulting Spanish police repression, peoples' self-organization, imposition of new elections - it is a big chessboard with many players and agendas. How do Catalan anarchists position themselves in this fight while holding ideas of abolishing nation states?

Photo #1: Spanish police confiscating election urns.
sm_15068425623983_1300x0.jpg
original image (1300x866)
For more event information:
http://thelonghaul.org/
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Nov 7th, 2017 2:37 PM
§Spanish police breaking into voting place near a Catalan school.
by Hombre Espania Tuesday Nov 7th, 2017 2:37 PM
sm_main_900.jpg
original image (900x638)
http://thelonghaul.org/
§
by Hombre Espania Tuesday Nov 7th, 2017 2:37 PM
sm_main_.jpg
original image (900x600)
http://thelonghaul.org/
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code