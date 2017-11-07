A Catalan activist from Barcelona will give background information about the Catalan fight of independence from Spain. He will show some recent video footage and speak about the history of the struggle and the latest developments: the referendum, the resulting Spanish police repression, peoples' self-organization, imposition of new elections - it is a big chessboard with many players and agendas. How do Catalan anarchists position themselves in this fight while holding ideas of abolishing nation states?



Photo #1: Spanish police confiscating election urns.



