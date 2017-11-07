top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$90.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing, and Public Services View other events for the week of 11/18/2017
Oakland Community Block Party
Date Saturday November 18
Time 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
The California Endowment's Center for Healthy Communities Oakland
2000 Franklin St, Oakland, California 94612
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorSchools Not Prisons
The California Endowment recently opened the doors to its permanent Oakland office! We are proud to be a permanent fixture of the vibrant Oakland community, and to join in partnership with the many leaders, residents, artists, youth, and organizations advancing health and justice for all.

Join us as we celebrate our grand opening with a community block party! We are shutting down Franklin Street (between 20th & 21st) for an exciting afternoon full of Oakland's finest in music, art and cuisine! Featuring live must see performances, a family health fair, local Oakland market place, and interactive art exhibits by EastSide Arts Alliance, Alena Museum and The Scraper Bike Team.

Entrance: FREE for ALL AGES!

Performances by: Kev Choice, Mistah F.A.B., Acan's Drumline & Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra, Pam the Funkstress, Audiopharmacy, Femme Deadly Venoms, DJ Black + more.

With MC's: Mystic, Nicole Lee and George Galvis

Art provided by: EastSide Arts Alliance, Alena Museum and The Scraper Bike Team
the-california-endowment.jpg
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2006847989...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Nov 7th, 2017 1:09 PM
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code