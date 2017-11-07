The California Endowment recently opened the doors to its permanent Oakland office! We are proud to be a permanent fixture of the vibrant Oakland community, and to join in partnership with the many leaders, residents, artists, youth, and organizations advancing health and justice for all.



Join us as we celebrate our grand opening with a community block party! We are shutting down Franklin Street (between 20th & 21st) for an exciting afternoon full of Oakland's finest in music, art and cuisine! Featuring live must see performances, a family health fair, local Oakland market place, and interactive art exhibits by EastSide Arts Alliance, Alena Museum and The Scraper Bike Team.



Entrance: FREE for ALL AGES!



Performances by: Kev Choice, Mistah F.A.B., Acan's Drumline & Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra, Pam the Funkstress, Audiopharmacy, Femme Deadly Venoms, DJ Black + more.



With MC's: Mystic, Nicole Lee and George Galvis



Art provided by: EastSide Arts Alliance, Alena Museum and The Scraper Bike Team



