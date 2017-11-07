From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: East Bay | Education & Student Activism
View other events for the week of 11/14/2017
|
Show Us the Money: Forum on OUSD's Budget Crisis
|
Date
|
Tuesday November 14
|
Time
|
5:00 PM
-
7:00 PM
|
Import this event into your personal calendar.
|
Location Details
|
East Side Arts Alliance
2277 International Blvd, Oakland, California 94606
|
Event Type
|
Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Classroom Struggle
|
Join us for what will be an instructive forum and organizing moment against OUSD's "budget crisis." This meeting is called Show Us The Money: From OUSD's Manufactured Budget Crisis to Schools Oakland Families Deserve. We will present the real facts on our budget situation and how this is a crisis of priorities and not finances. Our admin and school board has thus far shown they prioritize admin salaries and exorbitant contracts over our students and children. Join us to fight this. We have the power to change this if we organize.
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Nov 7th, 2017 1:03 PM
Food, childcare, and translation will be provided. Wheelchair accessible.