Join us for what will be an instructive forum and organizing moment against OUSD's "budget crisis." This meeting is called Show Us The Money: From OUSD's Manufactured Budget Crisis to Schools Oakland Families Deserve. We will present the real facts on our budget situation and how this is a crisis of priorities and not finances. Our admin and school board has thus far shown they prioritize admin salaries and exorbitant contracts over our students and children. Join us to fight this. We have the power to change this if we organize.



Food, childcare, and translation will be provided. Wheelchair accessible.

