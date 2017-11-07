top
Related Categories: East Bay | Education & Student Activism View other events for the week of 11/14/2017
Show Us the Money: Forum on OUSD's Budget Crisis
Date Tuesday November 14
Time 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
East Side Arts Alliance
2277 International Blvd, Oakland, California 94606
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorClassroom Struggle
Join us for what will be an instructive forum and organizing moment against OUSD's "budget crisis." This meeting is called Show Us The Money: From OUSD's Manufactured Budget Crisis to Schools Oakland Families Deserve. We will present the real facts on our budget situation and how this is a crisis of priorities and not finances. Our admin and school board has thus far shown they prioritize admin salaries and exorbitant contracts over our students and children. Join us to fight this. We have the power to change this if we organize.

Food, childcare, and translation will be provided. Wheelchair accessible.
sm_classroom-struggle.jpg
original image (720x540)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1862933107...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Nov 7th, 2017 1:03 PM
