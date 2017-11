From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing, and Public Services View other events for the week of 11/ 7/2017

Strength in Unity: East Oakland Community Assembly Date Tuesday November 07 Time 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM Import this event into your personal calendar. Location Details Oscar Grant Plaza

14th and Broadway

Oakland, California 94612 Event Type Meeting Organizer/Author East Bay Asian Youth Center



- Our Fair Share of City Services

- Housing

- The Environment

- Immigration reform

- Jobs

- Community Peace & Safety

- Holding Elected Leaders Accountable

- Big Development and

- Schools.



Join us as we build power and work towards a healthier and safer East Oakland for all!



--



East Bay Asian Youth Center

