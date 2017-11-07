From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: East Bay | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice
Marcellus Toney Killed by Oakland Police Department: We Want Answers!
Tuesday November 07
5:00 PM
7:00 PM
Location Details
Oakland Police Department
455 7th St, Oakland, California 94607
Protest
|Anti Police-Terror Project
In conjunction with Lamesha Smith and others from Marcellus Toney's family, Anti Police-Terror Project and supporters are gathering to demand answers from Oakland Police Department. Toney was killed as a result of being tased by OPD on September 28, 2017 at 42nd Ave and Foothill Blvd. Please come out to support his family in demanding answers about his death.
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Nov 7th, 2017 12:54 PM
#MarcellusToney
OAKLAND (KRON) — Oakland police are investigating an in-custody death involving a taser on Thursday afternoon, police said. The incident happened at around 2:26 p.m. in the 4100 block of Foothill Boulevard. The person died Thursday night. No other information has been made available by police.
[ Marcellus Toney looks for job listings in the newspaper classified ads at the East Bay Career Center February 2, 2006 in Oakland, California. Photo by Justin Sullivan / Getty Images News. ]