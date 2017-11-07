top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice
Marcellus Toney Killed by Oakland Police Department: We Want Answers!
Date Tuesday November 07
Time 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Oakland Police Department
455 7th St, Oakland, California 94607
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorAnti Police-Terror Project
In conjunction with Lamesha Smith and others from Marcellus Toney's family, Anti Police-Terror Project and supporters are gathering to demand answers from Oakland Police Department. Toney was killed as a result of being tased by OPD on September 28, 2017 at 42nd Ave and Foothill Blvd. Please come out to support his family in demanding answers about his death.

#MarcellusToney

---

OAKLAND (KRON) — Oakland police are investigating an in-custody death involving a taser on Thursday afternoon, police said. The incident happened at around 2:26 p.m. in the 4100 block of Foothill Boulevard. The person died Thursday night. No other information has been made available by police.

---

[ Marcellus Toney looks for job listings in the newspaper classified ads at the East Bay Career Center February 2, 2006 in Oakland, California. Photo by Justin Sullivan / Getty Images News. ]
sm_marcellus-toney.jpg
original image (1024x652)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1890376301...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Nov 7th, 2017 12:54 PM
§Justice for Marcellus Toney
by Anti Police-Terror Project Tuesday Nov 7th, 2017 12:54 PM
justice-for-marcellus-toney.jpg
https://www.facebook.com/events/1890376301...
Add Your Comments
