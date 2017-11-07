In conjunction with Lamesha Smith and others from Marcellus Toney's family, Anti Police-Terror Project and supporters are gathering to demand answers from Oakland Police Department. Toney was killed as a result of being tased by OPD on September 28, 2017 at 42nd Ave and Foothill Blvd. Please come out to support his family in demanding answers about his death.



#MarcellusToney



---



OAKLAND (KRON) — Oakland police are investigating an in-custody death involving a taser on Thursday afternoon, police said. The incident happened at around 2:26 p.m. in the 4100 block of Foothill Boulevard. The person died Thursday night. No other information has been made available by police.



---



[ Marcellus Toney looks for job listings in the newspaper classified ads at the East Bay Career Center February 2, 2006 in Oakland, California. Photo by Justin Sullivan / Getty Images News. ]

original image (1024x652)

