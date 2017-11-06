top
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action
Anarcho Punk show + DIY Market
Date Saturday November 18
Time 2:00 PM - 11:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
ELI'S MILE HIGH CLUB, 3629 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Oakland, California 94609
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorPunk Rocker
Manic Noise Presents:

Manic Market “Holiday Edition”

the Iconoclast ( LA )

Resist and Exist ( LA )

Otzi

Korrosive

False Figure

Vendors:

En Tu Kara distro (Records & Tape)

MMM Discos (Records + Tapes)

Descontrol Punk Shop (LA)

Manic Noise (Records + Tapes)

Market Zero (Shirts, swag! )

Foolish Fetish (Jewelry, Shirts, Art, +)

Crusty Couture (Lingerie, Jewelry, Chain mail)

Carlos *Zangre (Photo Prints)

Maximum Rock N’ Roll (Magazine)

Bounce Back (Herbal Tinctures)

Suburbanized Waste (Shirts)

Addicted To Chaos (Seditinary Clothing)

Dark Raids records (Fresno, CA)

Little Black Cart (Anarchist Books)

The Glossy Kiss Pit (Handmade Clothing)

Bastard Swan Steel ( Chainmail & Scalemail)

SOS (Info zine & punk Pillows)

Lexy Did It (2.25” Badges)

----------------------------------------------------------------

12$ for Show and Market

Market starts at 2 pm gig at 5 pm 21+
@Elis Mile High Club 3629 M.L.K. Jr way, Oakland CA 94609

Food / Beer / Records / Jewelry / Clothing / Punk / Fun

Calling All Manic City Rockers!
To Claim A Spot At The Manic Market Email ManicMarketOffical [at] gmail.com
sm_manic2.jpg
original image (742x960)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1274589579...
Added to the calendar on Monday Nov 6th, 2017 10:03 PM
§
by Punk Rocker Monday Nov 6th, 2017 10:03 PM
sm_manic1.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
https://www.facebook.com/events/1274589579...
§
by Punk Rocker Monday Nov 6th, 2017 10:03 PM
sm_manic3.jpg
original image (725x960)
https://www.facebook.com/events/1274589579...
