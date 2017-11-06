Manic Noise Presents:
Manic Market “Holiday Edition”
the Iconoclast ( LA )
Resist and Exist ( LA )
Otzi
Korrosive
False Figure
Vendors:
En Tu Kara distro (Records & Tape)
MMM Discos (Records + Tapes)
Descontrol Punk Shop (LA)
Manic Noise (Records + Tapes)
Market Zero (Shirts, swag! )
Foolish Fetish (Jewelry, Shirts, Art, +)
Crusty Couture (Lingerie, Jewelry, Chain mail)
Carlos *Zangre (Photo Prints)
Maximum Rock N’ Roll (Magazine)
Bounce Back (Herbal Tinctures)
Suburbanized Waste (Shirts)
Addicted To Chaos (Seditinary Clothing)
Dark Raids records (Fresno, CA)
Little Black Cart (Anarchist Books)
The Glossy Kiss Pit (Handmade Clothing)
Bastard Swan Steel ( Chainmail & Scalemail)
SOS (Info zine & punk Pillows)
Lexy Did It (2.25” Badges)
----------------------------------------------------------------
12$ for Show and Market
Market starts at 2 pm gig at 5 pm 21+
@Elis Mile High Club 3629 M.L.K. Jr way, Oakland CA 94609
Food / Beer / Records / Jewelry / Clothing / Punk / Fun
Calling All Manic City Rockers!
To Claim A Spot At The Manic Market Email ManicMarketOffical [at] gmail.com