



Manic Market “Holiday Edition”



the Iconoclast ( LA )



Resist and Exist ( LA )



Otzi



Korrosive



False Figure



Vendors:



En Tu Kara distro (Records & Tape)



MMM Discos (Records + Tapes)



Descontrol Punk Shop (LA)



Manic Noise (Records + Tapes)



Market Zero (Shirts, swag! )



Foolish Fetish (Jewelry, Shirts, Art, +)



Crusty Couture (Lingerie, Jewelry, Chain mail)



Carlos *Zangre (Photo Prints)



Maximum Rock N’ Roll (Magazine)



Bounce Back (Herbal Tinctures)



Suburbanized Waste (Shirts)



Addicted To Chaos (Seditinary Clothing)



Dark Raids records (Fresno, CA)



Little Black Cart (Anarchist Books)



The Glossy Kiss Pit (Handmade Clothing)



Bastard Swan Steel ( Chainmail & Scalemail)



SOS (Info zine & punk Pillows)



Lexy Did It (2.25” Badges)



----------------------------------------------------------------



12$ for Show and Market



Market starts at 2 pm gig at 5 pm 21+

@Elis Mile High Club 3629 M.L.K. Jr way, Oakland CA 94609



Food / Beer / Records / Jewelry / Clothing / Punk / Fun



Calling All Manic City Rockers!

