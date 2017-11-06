top
Santa Cruz Indymedia | Police State and Prisons
Digital Privacy Workshop
Date Thursday November 09
Time 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Location Details
SubRosa Community Space
703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz, California 95060
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorSubRosa & The Hub
Privacy workshop reboot!

We will be back and working on PGP (Pretty Good Privacy) for computers and phones. We'll also talk about what this is good for and the limitations that it may have.
