Digital Privacy Workshop
Date
Thursday November 09
Time
7:30 PM
9:30 PM
Location Details
|
SubRosa Community Space
703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz, California 95060
Event Type
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author
|SubRosa & The Hub
Privacy workshop reboot!
Added to the calendar on Monday Nov 6th, 2017 3:41 PM
We will be back and working on PGP (Pretty Good Privacy) for computers and phones. We'll also talk about what this is good for and the limitations that it may have.