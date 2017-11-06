The horrific wildfires that engulfed Napa and Sonoma counties in Oct. were the deadliest in California history. The thousands displaced face an uncertain future. Homeowners who can afford to rebuild will wait months just for the EPA-led cleanup before construction can begin, and renters face further price-gouging from landlords in an already inflated rental market.



This year was the hottest on record in California and climate change will result in even higher temperatures and increasing severity and frequency of wildfires. The last few months have seen unprecedented tragedy from the collective effects of the hurricanes, floods and fires. It is all too clear that the climate crisis is upon us. Join us for discussion on the failure of capitalism, particularly in times of disaster, in contrast to a socialist system where all the resources of society go to the needs of the people not for the profits of a few, and how we can build a fightback movement for climate justice.









original image (1100x619)

http://www.pslweb.org For more event information: Added to the calendar on Monday Nov 6th, 2017 8:58 AM