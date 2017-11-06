top
Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism View other events for the week of 11/19/2017
Forum "Wildfires, Climate Crisis and the Failure of Capitalism"
Date Sunday November 19
Time 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Petaluma Community Ctr, 320 N. McDowell Blvd., Room #3
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorParty for Socialism and Liberation - Petaluma
EmailPetaluma [at] PSLweb.org
The horrific wildfires that engulfed Napa and Sonoma counties in Oct. were the deadliest in California history. The thousands displaced face an uncertain future. Homeowners who can afford to rebuild will wait months just for the EPA-led cleanup before construction can begin, and renters face further price-gouging from landlords in an already inflated rental market.

This year was the hottest on record in California and climate change will result in even higher temperatures and increasing severity and frequency of wildfires. The last few months have seen unprecedented tragedy from the collective effects of the hurricanes, floods and fires. It is all too clear that the climate crisis is upon us. Join us for discussion on the failure of capitalism, particularly in times of disaster, in contrast to a socialist system where all the resources of society go to the needs of the people not for the profits of a few, and how we can build a fightback movement for climate justice.



For more event information:
http://www.pslweb.org
Added to the calendar on Monday Nov 6th, 2017 8:58 AM
