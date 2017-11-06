From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: International | Labor & Workers Tokyo Inter Labor Rally Against Trump/Abe's War On N. Korea, Privatization & Union Busting by Labor Video Project

Monday Nov 6th, 2017 12:06 AM Thousands of workers, students and activists protested against militarization of Asia, privatization and union busting in Tokyo on Sunday November 5, 2017. Also delegations came from the Korea Seoul KCTU, Berlin Train Drivers Union members and ILWU and CWA trade unionists from the US.

Trump is seeking to militarize Japan including providing it with nuclear weapons to threaten North Korea and China.

original image (3216x2136)

Protesters also supported San Quintin Mexico farmworkers and protested Driscolls slave labor on the border of California. The rally was held on 11/5/17, that same day that Trump was visiting Abe and supporting Abe's drive for war and militarization. Rightwing Japanese racist nationalists and Abe supporters were on the street for Trump and his nationalist American First. Tump is pushing Japan to militarize and get rid of Article 9 in the Japanese constitution that forbids offensive war. Trump and Abe are both for further militarization and for a war to surround China as well as attacking North Korea.

Workers from Korea Seoul KCTU, CWA and ILWU attended and spoke at solidarity meetings held in Japan to unite workers on both sides of the Pacific. Also a delegate of Berlin, Germany transit workers participated and spoke about the need to build a democratic bottom up trade union movement with the rank and file in control to fight privatization and union busting.

Doro-Chiba, the militant Japanese railway union and unions throughout Japan participated and marched through the streets to Tokyo.

The Japanese railway workers union Doro-Chiba was one of the organizers along with trade unions from throughout Japan

Additional media:

http://www.presstv.com/Detail/2017/11/05/541102/Tokyo-rally-Donald-Trump-visit#

For more information

http://www.Doro-Chiba.org

Production of Labor Video Project

original image (4032x3024) Japanese trade unionists and activists supported the struggle of Mexican farmworkers who are fighting slave labor in San Quintin, Baja, California and are boycotting Driscolls https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RUowdcp7eYY

original image (3216x2136) Banners of unions and community organizations from throughout Japan participated. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RUowdcp7eYY

original image (3216x2136) Participants from the United States opposed Trump and Abe's drive toward war with North Korea and China. Also they supported the fight of the Mexican farm workers against slave labor by US multi-national Driscolls https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RUowdcp7eYY

Japanese racists and nationalists who support the nationalism of Trump and his war mongering protested the trade unionists. They support the annihilation of North Korea and also expelling all Koreans in Japan. They have also denied the role of the Japanese Imperial Army in organizing forced sex slaves for the troop. They and Abe have sought to stop the memorials to the Comfort Women that are being built in San Francisco and other cities. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RUowdcp7eYY

Japanese racist nationalists and fascists tried to harass the march and were protected by the Japanese police.

Download Video (2.0mb) Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page: An ILWU member participated and carried a sign against slave labor by Driscolls in Mexico at San Quintin, Baja, Mexico https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RUowdcp7eYY

Thousands of people in Ginza, Tokyo saw the marchers and their banners and signs. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RUowdcp7eYY

Along the march Japanese racist fascists tried to attack the march. The police allowed them to harass the marchers against Trump, Abe, privatization and union busting globally. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RUowdcp7eYY