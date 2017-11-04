top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
East Bay | Anti-War
Liberated Lens iflm night: "National Bird" with Q&A
Date Sunday November 19
Time 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Omni Commons, 4799 Shattuck Ave, Oakland 94609
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorLiberated Lens film collective
"National Bird" follows the dramatic journey of three whistleblowers who are determined to break the silence around one of the most controversial current affairs issues of our time: the secret U.S. drone war. At the center of the film are three U.S. military veterans. Plagued by guilt over participating in the killing of faceless people in foreign countries, they decide to speak out publicly, despite the possible consequences.

Their stories take dramatic turns, leading one of the protagonists to Afghanistan where she learns about a horrendous incident. But her journey also gives hope for peace and redemption. "National Bird" gives rare insight into the U.S. drone program through the eyes of veterans and survivors, connecting their stories as never seen before in a documentary. Its images haunt the audience and bring a faraway issue close to home.

View the trailer here: https://vimeo.com/186277306

We will be joined afterward for Q&A with Ines Hofman Kanna, a co-producer on the film, and Lisa, one of the film’s subjects.

Please note that our screening time has changed for the winter: doors open at 6pm, film starts at 6:30pm. $5 donation recommended but no one turned away. Complimentary popcorn, as always!
sm_screen_shot_2017-11-04_at_7.35.36_pm.jpg
original image (1813x731)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1834896855...
Added to the calendar on Saturday Nov 4th, 2017 8:45 PM
