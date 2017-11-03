From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Peace and Protest: Art and Dance

Date

Saturday November 11

Time

7:00 PM
-
9:00 PM


Location Details

Local Color
27 South 1st Street
San Jose, CA 95113

Event Type

Concert/Show
Organizer/Author
|San José Peace and Justice Center
Email
|sjpjc [at] sanjosepeace.org
Phone
|408-297-2299

The Art of Protest: silk screen posters of the 1960s-1970s tell a local story of social protest relating to the Vietnam war, the military draft, the civil rights movement, political reform efforts, and state repression in the United States. A new poster updates the collection to the present upsurge of protest.
Sharat G. Lin will give brief presentations on the origins and historical context of the posters after 7 pm.
The Dance of Peace will be led by Khalilah Ramirez in front of the exhibit after 7 pm.
Rise Up for Justice will hold a workshop on customizing screen printing.
Exhibit Hours: Th-Sa 5-9 pm, Su 4-8 pm
November 9-12 and November 16-19
Free and open to the public
Sponsored by the San Jose Peace and Justice Center, Local Color, and Rise Up for Justice