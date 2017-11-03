The Art of Protest: silk screen posters of the 1960s-1970s tell a local story of social protest relating to the Vietnam war, the military draft, the civil rights movement, political reform efforts, and state repression in the United States. A new poster updates the collection to the present upsurge of protest.



Sharat G. Lin will give brief presentations on the origins and historical context of the posters after 7 pm.



The Dance of Peace will be led by Khalilah Ramirez in front of the exhibit after 7 pm.



Rise Up for Justice will hold a workshop on customizing screen printing.



Exhibit Hours: Th-Sa 5-9 pm, Su 4-8 pm

November 9-12 and November 16-19



Free and open to the public



Sponsored by the San Jose Peace and Justice Center, Local Color, and Rise Up for Justice

http://sanjosepeace.org For more event information: