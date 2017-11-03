top
Related Categories: South Bay | Arts + Action View other events for the week of 11/11/2017
Peace and Protest: Art and Dance
Date Saturday November 11
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Local Color
27 South 1st Street
San Jose, CA 95113
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorSan José Peace and Justice Center
Emailsjpjc [at] sanjosepeace.org
Phone408-297-2299
The Art of Protest: silk screen posters of the 1960s-1970s tell a local story of social protest relating to the Vietnam war, the military draft, the civil rights movement, political reform efforts, and state repression in the United States. A new poster updates the collection to the present upsurge of protest.

Sharat G. Lin will give brief presentations on the origins and historical context of the posters after 7 pm.

The Dance of Peace will be led by Khalilah Ramirez in front of the exhibit after 7 pm.

Rise Up for Justice will hold a workshop on customizing screen printing.

Exhibit Hours: Th-Sa 5-9 pm, Su 4-8 pm
November 9-12 and November 16-19

Free and open to the public

Sponsored by the San Jose Peace and Justice Center, Local Color, and Rise Up for Justice
sm_flyer_-_art_of_protest_-_local_color_-_20171109__b_1.jpg
original image (452x1092)
For more event information:
http://sanjosepeace.org
Added to the calendar on Friday Nov 3rd, 2017 6:21 PM
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
