Related Categories: San Francisco | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights | Police State and Prisons
Rally in SF to Save Temporary Protected Status for Immigrants
Date Tuesday November 07
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
San Francisco City Hall, Civic Center Steps
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorKarl Kramer
Rally to Save Temporary Protected Status for Immigrants

The Trump administration is threatening to remove TPS from Salvadorans, Hondurans, Nicaraguans, Syrians, and Haitians and send them back to situations of life-threatening violence. Many came to the United States because of wars and natural disasters and have been here for years, and for some, even decades. Removing Temporary Protected Status will put hundreds of thousands of people at risk of deportation. Sending them back to countries where there are ongoing conflicts or economic instability is a human rights disaster.

Tuesday, November 7
12 p.m.
San Francisco City Hall, Civic Center Steps

Bay Area Coalition to Save TPS
RENASE- Red National Salvadoreña en el Exterior; AHNCA- Asociaciòn de Hondureños de Norte California; Centro Latino Cuscatlan; Bay Area Chapter of Committee in Solidarity of People of El Salvador (CISPES); SF Living Wage Coalition; African Advocacy Network; CARECEN- Central American Resource Center; Immigrant Legal Resource Center; SEIU United Service Workers West; Haiti Action Committee; Nicaragua Center for Community Action; Labor Council for Latin American Advancement-SF; Faith In Action; East Bay Sanctuary Covenant; Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity

Endorsers: School of the Americas Watch West; Marin Task Force on the Americas; Council on American-Islamic Relations, Clínica Martín-Baró


For further information, contact CISPES at 415-503-0789 or bayarea [at] cispes.org
Movilización para Salvar el Estado de Protección Temporal (TPS)


La administración de Trump está amenazando
con terminar el Estado de Protección Temporal (TPS) de centenares de miles de salvadoreños, hondureños, nicaragüenses, sirios y haitianos, y deportarlos. Muchas de esas personas han estado aquí por años, y hasta décadas, llegaron a los Estados Unidos durante guerras y desastres naturales. Habrá separación de familias. Será un desastre humanitario, porque enviará a la gente a situaciones de violencia que pondrán sus vidas en riesgo y donde todavía hay conflictos y inestabilidad económica.



Martes, 7 de Noviembre
12 p.m.
San Francisco City Hall, Civic Center Steps

Coalición Área de la Bahía para Salvar TPS
RENASE- Red Nacional Salvadoreña en el Exterior; AHNCA- Asociaciòn de Hondureños de Norte California; Centro Latino Cuscatlan; Bay Area Chapter of Committee in Solidarity of People of El Salvador (CISPES); SF Living Wage Coalition; African Advocacy Network; CARECEN- Central American Resource Center; Immigrant Legal Resource Center; SEIU United Service Workers West; Comité TPS Bay Area; Nicaragua Center for Community Action; Labor Council for Latin American Advancement-SF; Faith In Action; East Bay Sanctuary Covenant; Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity

Endorsantes: School of the Americas Watch West, Marin Task Force on the Americas, Council on American-Islamic Relations, Clínica Martín-Baró

Para más información, contacte CISPES
a 415-503-0789 o bayarea [at] cispes.org
sm_save-tps-for-immigrants.jpg
original image (1000x750)
Added to the calendar on Friday Nov 3rd, 2017 7:17 AM
Add Your Comments
