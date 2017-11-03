Rally to Save Temporary Protected Status for Immigrants
The Trump administration is threatening to remove TPS from Salvadorans, Hondurans, Nicaraguans, Syrians, and Haitians and send them back to situations of life-threatening violence. Many came to the United States because of wars and natural disasters and have been here for years, and for some, even decades. Removing Temporary Protected Status will put hundreds of thousands of people at risk of deportation. Sending them back to countries where there are ongoing conflicts or economic instability is a human rights disaster.
Tuesday, November 7
12 p.m.
San Francisco City Hall, Civic Center Steps
Bay Area Coalition to Save TPS
RENASE- Red National Salvadoreña en el Exterior; AHNCA- Asociaciòn de Hondureños de Norte California; Centro Latino Cuscatlan; Bay Area Chapter of Committee in Solidarity of People of El Salvador (CISPES); SF Living Wage Coalition; African Advocacy Network; CARECEN- Central American Resource Center; Immigrant Legal Resource Center; SEIU United Service Workers West; Haiti Action Committee; Nicaragua Center for Community Action; Labor Council for Latin American Advancement-SF; Faith In Action; East Bay Sanctuary Covenant; Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity
Endorsers: School of the Americas Watch West; Marin Task Force on the Americas; Council on American-Islamic Relations, Clínica Martín-Baró
For further information, contact CISPES at 415-503-0789 or bayarea [at] cispes.org
Movilización para Salvar el Estado de Protección Temporal (TPS)
La administración de Trump está amenazando
con terminar el Estado de Protección Temporal (TPS) de centenares de miles de salvadoreños, hondureños, nicaragüenses, sirios y haitianos, y deportarlos. Muchas de esas personas han estado aquí por años, y hasta décadas, llegaron a los Estados Unidos durante guerras y desastres naturales. Habrá separación de familias. Será un desastre humanitario, porque enviará a la gente a situaciones de violencia que pondrán sus vidas en riesgo y donde todavía hay conflictos y inestabilidad económica.
Martes, 7 de Noviembre
12 p.m.
San Francisco City Hall, Civic Center Steps
Coalición Área de la Bahía para Salvar TPS
RENASE- Red Nacional Salvadoreña en el Exterior; AHNCA- Asociaciòn de Hondureños de Norte California; Centro Latino Cuscatlan; Bay Area Chapter of Committee in Solidarity of People of El Salvador (CISPES); SF Living Wage Coalition; African Advocacy Network; CARECEN- Central American Resource Center; Immigrant Legal Resource Center; SEIU United Service Workers West; Comité TPS Bay Area; Nicaragua Center for Community Action; Labor Council for Latin American Advancement-SF; Faith In Action; East Bay Sanctuary Covenant; Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity
Endorsantes: School of the Americas Watch West, Marin Task Force on the Americas, Council on American-Islamic Relations, Clínica Martín-Baró
Para más información, contacte CISPES
a 415-503-0789 o bayarea [at] cispes.org