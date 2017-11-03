From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: San Francisco | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights | Police State and Prisons View other events for the week of 11/ 7/2017

Rally in SF to Save Temporary Protected Status for Immigrants Date Tuesday November 07 Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Import this event into your personal calendar. Location Details San Francisco City Hall, Civic Center Steps Event Type Protest Organizer/Author Karl Kramer



The Trump administration is threatening to remove TPS from Salvadorans, Hondurans, Nicaraguans, Syrians, and Haitians and send them back to situations of life-threatening violence. Many came to the United States because of wars and natural disasters and have been here for years, and for some, even decades. Removing Temporary Protected Status will put hundreds of thousands of people at risk of deportation. Sending them back to countries where there are ongoing conflicts or economic instability is a human rights disaster.



Tuesday, November 7

12 p.m.

San Francisco City Hall, Civic Center Steps



Bay Area Coalition to Save TPS

RENASE- Red National Salvadoreña en el Exterior; AHNCA- Asociaciòn de Hondureños de Norte California; Centro Latino Cuscatlan; Bay Area Chapter of Committee in Solidarity of People of El Salvador (CISPES); SF Living Wage Coalition; African Advocacy Network; CARECEN- Central American Resource Center; Immigrant Legal Resource Center; SEIU United Service Workers West; Haiti Action Committee; Nicaragua Center for Community Action; Labor Council for Latin American Advancement-SF; Faith In Action; East Bay Sanctuary Covenant; Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity



Endorsers: School of the Americas Watch West; Marin Task Force on the Americas; Council on American-Islamic Relations, Clínica Martín-Baró





For further information, contact CISPES at 415-503-0789 or

Movilización para Salvar el Estado de Protección Temporal (TPS)





La administración de Trump está amenazando

con terminar el Estado de Protección Temporal (TPS) de centenares de miles de salvadoreños, hondureños, nicaragüenses, sirios y haitianos, y deportarlos. Muchas de esas personas han estado aquí por años, y hasta décadas, llegaron a los Estados Unidos durante guerras y desastres naturales. Habrá separación de familias. Será un desastre humanitario, porque enviará a la gente a situaciones de violencia que pondrán sus vidas en riesgo y donde todavía hay conflictos y inestabilidad económica.







Martes, 7 de Noviembre

12 p.m.

San Francisco City Hall, Civic Center Steps



Coalición Área de la Bahía para Salvar TPS

RENASE- Red Nacional Salvadoreña en el Exterior; AHNCA- Asociaciòn de Hondureños de Norte California; Centro Latino Cuscatlan; Bay Area Chapter of Committee in Solidarity of People of El Salvador (CISPES); SF Living Wage Coalition; African Advocacy Network; CARECEN- Central American Resource Center; Immigrant Legal Resource Center; SEIU United Service Workers West; Comité TPS Bay Area; Nicaragua Center for Community Action; Labor Council for Latin American Advancement-SF; Faith In Action; East Bay Sanctuary Covenant; Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity



Endorsantes: School of the Americas Watch West, Marin Task Force on the Americas, Council on American-Islamic Relations, Clínica Martín-Baró



Para más información, contacte CISPES

a 415-503-0789 o

