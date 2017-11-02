It's been a tough year in the US for anyone who cares about fairness, justice and equality and a lot of folks may be giving into cynicism and even despair over the apparent destruction of the few vestiges of democracy left in this country. However, one bright spot is the 4th Annual Howard Zinn Book Fair which focuses on The World We Want!



We gather together authors, zinesters, bloggers and publishers for a day of nearly 60 readings, panel discussions and workshops exploring the value of dissident histories towards building a better future with visions that excite our passions. In the spirit of the late historian Howard Zinn we recognize the stories of the ways that everyday people have risen to propose a world beyond empires big and small. There will also be a big room full of radical book sellers, publishers and community organizations who all have fresh, vibrant views on the kind of world we could have and are working hard to make that happen.



We will have over 120 speakers, including:



* Adam Hochschild, NY Times Best-Selling author of Spain in Our Hearts and King Leopold's Ghost



* Sekou Odinga, former Black Panther Party member and recently released political prisoner, author of In the Whirlwind



* Rebecca Solnit, Harper's contributing editor and author of The Mother of All Questions and Men Explain Things to Me will discuss What's Next for the Resistance



* Punk icon, Michelle Cruz Gonzales, author of the Spitboy Rule: Tales of a Xicana in a Punk Band



* Sasha Lilly, local activist, Pacifica Radio host and author/editor of numerous books including Capital and Its Discontents: Conversations with Radical Thinkers in a Time of Tumult



We will also have an five session track dedicated to exploring what 'Black Reconstruction In Our Time' would look like based on the seminal writings of W.E.B. Du Bois.



You can see our full line-up of amazing speakers and other details at: howardzinnbookfair.com



The Howard Zinn Book Fair has become one of the largest gatherings of progressive-thinking people in SF in recent years and is sure to cheer even the most jaded cynic. Oh yeah, it's all free. Please join us Sunday, Nov. 19 from 10am to 6pm at SF City College's Mission Campus at 1125 Valencia Street near 22nd and help create the world we really want!





http://www.HowardZinnBook Fair.com For more event information: Added to the calendar on Thursday Nov 2nd, 2017 11:24 PM