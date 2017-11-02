top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$90.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism View other events for the week of 11/19/2017
To Hell With Trump! Let's Create The World We Want - 4th Howard Zinn Book Fair
Date Sunday November 19
Time 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
City College of San Francisco
Mission Campus
1125 Valencia Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorThe Green Arcade
It's been a tough year in the US for anyone who cares about fairness, justice and equality and a lot of folks may be giving into cynicism and even despair over the apparent destruction of the few vestiges of democracy left in this country. However, one bright spot is the 4th Annual Howard Zinn Book Fair which focuses on The World We Want!

We gather together authors, zinesters, bloggers and publishers for a day of nearly 60 readings, panel discussions and workshops exploring the value of dissident histories towards building a better future with visions that excite our passions. In the spirit of the late historian Howard Zinn we recognize the stories of the ways that everyday people have risen to propose a world beyond empires big and small. There will also be a big room full of radical book sellers, publishers and community organizations who all have fresh, vibrant views on the kind of world we could have and are working hard to make that happen.

We will have over 120 speakers, including:

* Adam Hochschild, NY Times Best-Selling author of Spain in Our Hearts and King Leopold's Ghost

* Sekou Odinga, former Black Panther Party member and recently released political prisoner, author of In the Whirlwind

* Rebecca Solnit, Harper's contributing editor and author of The Mother of All Questions and Men Explain Things to Me will discuss What's Next for the Resistance

* Punk icon, Michelle Cruz Gonzales, author of the Spitboy Rule: Tales of a Xicana in a Punk Band

* Sasha Lilly, local activist, Pacifica Radio host and author/editor of numerous books including Capital and Its Discontents: Conversations with Radical Thinkers in a Time of Tumult

We will also have an five session track dedicated to exploring what 'Black Reconstruction In Our Time' would look like based on the seminal writings of W.E.B. Du Bois.

You can see our full line-up of amazing speakers and other details at: howardzinnbookfair.com

The Howard Zinn Book Fair has become one of the largest gatherings of progressive-thinking people in SF in recent years and is sure to cheer even the most jaded cynic. Oh yeah, it's all free. Please join us Sunday, Nov. 19 from 10am to 6pm at SF City College's Mission Campus at 1125 Valencia Street near 22nd and help create the world we really want!
zinn_head_shot.jpg
For more event information:
http://www.HowardZinnBook Fair.com
Added to the calendar on Thursday Nov 2nd, 2017 11:24 PM
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code