Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Police State and Prisons View other events for the week of 11/ 3/2017
Homeless Eviction Farewell Party to South Berkeley
Date Friday November 03
Time 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
HERE/THERE, Across from Sweet Adeline 3351 Adeline, Berkeley, CA
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorFirst They Came for the Homeless
Emailmzint03 [at] gmail.com
sm_goodbye-here-there-flyer.jpg
original image (2048x1583)
Added to the calendar on Thursday Nov 2nd, 2017 3:17 PM
