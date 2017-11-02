From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Homeless Eviction Farewell Party to South Berkeley
Date
Friday November 03
Time
10:00 AM
6:00 PM
Location Details
HERE/THERE, Across from Sweet Adeline
3351 Adeline, Berkeley, CA
Event Type
Party/Street Party
|First They Came for the Homeless
|Email
|mzint03 [at] gmail.com
Added to the calendar on Thursday Nov 2nd, 2017