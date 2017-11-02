top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$90.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Government & Elections View other events for the week of 12/ 6/2017
On Being American with Gold Star Father and DNC speaker Khizr Khan
Date Wednesday December 06
Time 7:00 PM - 7:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
GLIDE Memorial Church, 330 Ellis
San Francisco, CA 94102
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorGLIDE & CIIS
GLIDE is proud to collaborate with Public Programs at California Institute of Integral Studies (CIIS) in continuing efforts to present conversation events featuring champions of social justice. On Wednesday, December 6 Khizr Khan is joined by May Elawar in a conversation at GLIDE Memorial Church about what it means to be an American.

Last July, Khizr Khan captivated the nation with his speech at the Democratic National Convention in which he called out then-candidate Donald Trump for his stance against immigrants and Muslims.

As the father of a Muslim US soldier killed in combat, Khan spoke about what it means to dedicate your life to the promise of the American dream, inspiring a renewed pride and sense of collective purpose in the hearts of many Americans. His six-minute speech remains a powerful cultural touchstone of shared sacrifice and common humanity at a time when division and hatred are being encouraged and enabled at the highest levels of political power.

In his memoir, An American Family: A Memoir of Hope and Sacrifice, Khizr Khan tells the story of his family's pursuit of the American dream and why—especially in these tumultuous times, when it matters most—we must not be afraid to step forward for what we believe in. An American Family is an intensely personal story in which Khizr traces his remarkable journey from humble beginnings on a poultry farm in Pakistan, to obtaining a degree from Harvard Law School, and raising a family in America. He shows what it means to leave the limitations of one’s country behind for the best values and promises of another. He also tells the story of his middle child, US Army Captain Humayun Khan, who was killed while protecting his base camp in Iraq, and the ways in which enduring pride in their son and his sacrifice have helped him and his wife endure the deepest despair a parent can know.

CIIS Public Programs and GLIDE Center for Social Justice invite you to this important and inspiring discussion with Khizr Khan and CIIS professor May Elawar about what an American looks like, what being a nation of immigrants really means, and what it is to live, rather than simply to pay lip service to, our ideals.

WHAT:   
GLIDE Center for Social Justice and CIIS Public Programs Present
On Being American, a Conversation with Khizr Khan and May Elawar

WHERE:        
GLIDE Memorial Church, 330 Ellis Street, San Francisco, CA 94102
(Use Taylor Street entrance)

WHO:
Khizr Khan, father of a Muslim American soldier killed in combat and anti-Trump Democratic National Convention speaker who works as a legal consultant and recently published a memoir telling the story of his family’s pursuit of the American Dream.

May Elawar, PhD, professor at California Institute of Integral Studies whose research and activism has focused greatly on social justice in the Arab and Muslim world.
 
WHEN:         
7:00PM Wednesday, December 6, 2017

Conversation followed by audience Q&A and book signing with Mr. Khan. Hardcover copies of An American Family: A Memoir of Hope and Sacrifice, Khizr Khan’s recently released memoir, are available for purchase with tickets.           

ADMISSION: 
Individual tickets range from $20 to $40. The $40 ticket includes a copy of An
American Family: A Memoir of Hope and Sacrifice.
Advance ticket purchase strongly encouraged: Eventbrite

For more information, call (415) 575-6175 or email publicprograms [at] ciis.edu
sm_an_american_family_--_high-res_cover.jpg
original image (1688x2550)
For more event information:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/on-being-amer...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Nov 2nd, 2017 12:15 PM
§
by GLIDE & CIIS Thursday Nov 2nd, 2017 12:15 PM
sm_khan_khizr_fw17.jpg
original image (5400x3816)
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/on-being-amer...
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code