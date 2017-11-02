From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: San Francisco | Government & Elections View other events for the week of 12/ 6/2017

On Being American with Gold Star Father and DNC speaker Khizr Khan Date Wednesday December 06 Time 7:00 PM - 7:00 PM Import this event into your personal calendar. Location Details GLIDE Memorial Church, 330 Ellis

San Francisco, CA 94102 Event Type Speaker Organizer/Author GLIDE & CIIS



Last July, Khizr Khan captivated the nation with his speech at the Democratic National Convention in which he called out then-candidate Donald Trump for his stance against immigrants and Muslims.



As the father of a Muslim US soldier killed in combat, Khan spoke about what it means to dedicate your life to the promise of the American dream, inspiring a renewed pride and sense of collective purpose in the hearts of many Americans. His six-minute speech remains a powerful cultural touchstone of shared sacrifice and common humanity at a time when division and hatred are being encouraged and enabled at the highest levels of political power.



In his memoir, An American Family: A Memoir of Hope and Sacrifice, Khizr Khan tells the story of his family's pursuit of the American dream and why—especially in these tumultuous times, when it matters most—we must not be afraid to step forward for what we believe in. An American Family is an intensely personal story in which Khizr traces his remarkable journey from humble beginnings on a poultry farm in Pakistan, to obtaining a degree from Harvard Law School, and raising a family in America. He shows what it means to leave the limitations of one’s country behind for the best values and promises of another. He also tells the story of his middle child, US Army Captain Humayun Khan, who was killed while protecting his base camp in Iraq, and the ways in which enduring pride in their son and his sacrifice have helped him and his wife endure the deepest despair a parent can know.



CIIS Public Programs and GLIDE Center for Social Justice invite you to this important and inspiring discussion with Khizr Khan and CIIS professor May Elawar about what an American looks like, what being a nation of immigrants really means, and what it is to live, rather than simply to pay lip service to, our ideals.



WHAT:

GLIDE Center for Social Justice and CIIS Public Programs Present

On Being American, a Conversation with Khizr Khan and May Elawar



WHERE:

GLIDE Memorial Church, 330 Ellis Street, San Francisco, CA 94102

(Use Taylor Street entrance)



WHO:

Khizr Khan, father of a Muslim American soldier killed in combat and anti-Trump Democratic National Convention speaker who works as a legal consultant and recently published a memoir telling the story of his family’s pursuit of the American Dream.



May Elawar, PhD, professor at California Institute of Integral Studies whose research and activism has focused greatly on social justice in the Arab and Muslim world.



WHEN:

7:00PM Wednesday, December 6, 2017



Conversation followed by audience Q&A and book signing with Mr. Khan. Hardcover copies of An American Family: A Memoir of Hope and Sacrifice, Khizr Khan’s recently released memoir, are available for purchase with tickets.



ADMISSION:

Individual tickets range from $20 to $40. The $40 ticket includes a copy of An

American Family: A Memoir of Hope and Sacrifice.

Advance ticket purchase strongly encouraged: Eventbrite



For more information, call (415) 575-6175 or email

GLIDE is proud to collaborate with Public Programs at California Institute of Integral Studies (CIIS) in continuing efforts to present conversation events featuring champions of social justice. On Wednesday, December 6 Khizr Khan is joined by May Elawar in a conversation at GLIDE Memorial Church about what it means to be an American.Last July, Khizr Khan captivated the nation with his speech at the Democratic National Convention in which he called out then-candidate Donald Trump for his stance against immigrants and Muslims.As the father of a Muslim US soldier killed in combat, Khan spoke about what it means to dedicate your life to the promise of the American dream, inspiring a renewed pride and sense of collective purpose in the hearts of many Americans. His six-minute speech remains a powerful cultural touchstone of shared sacrifice and common humanity at a time when division and hatred are being encouraged and enabled at the highest levels of political power.In his memoir, An American Family: A Memoir of Hope and Sacrifice, Khizr Khan tells the story of his family's pursuit of the American dream and why—especially in these tumultuous times, when it matters most—we must not be afraid to step forward for what we believe in. An American Family is an intensely personal story in which Khizr traces his remarkable journey from humble beginnings on a poultry farm in Pakistan, to obtaining a degree from Harvard Law School, and raising a family in America. He shows what it means to leave the limitations of one’s country behind for the best values and promises of another. He also tells the story of his middle child, US Army Captain Humayun Khan, who was killed while protecting his base camp in Iraq, and the ways in which enduring pride in their son and his sacrifice have helped him and his wife endure the deepest despair a parent can know.CIIS Public Programs and GLIDE Center for Social Justice invite you to this important and inspiring discussion with Khizr Khan and CIIS professor May Elawar about what an American looks like, what being a nation of immigrants really means, and what it is to live, rather than simply to pay lip service to, our ideals.WHAT:GLIDE Center for Social Justice and CIIS Public Programs PresentOn Being American, a Conversation with Khizr Khan and May ElawarWHERE:GLIDE Memorial Church, 330 Ellis Street, San Francisco, CA 94102(Use Taylor Street entrance)WHO:Khizr Khan, father of a Muslim American soldier killed in combat and anti-Trump Democratic National Convention speaker who works as a legal consultant and recently published a memoir telling the story of his family’s pursuit of the American Dream.May Elawar, PhD, professor at California Institute of Integral Studies whose research and activism has focused greatly on social justice in the Arab and Muslim world.WHEN:7:00PM Wednesday, December 6, 2017Conversation followed by audience Q&A and book signing with Mr. Khan. Hardcover copies of An American Family: A Memoir of Hope and Sacrifice, Khizr Khan’s recently released memoir, are available for purchase with tickets.ADMISSION:Individual tickets range from $20 to $40. The $40 ticket includes a copy of AnAmerican Family: A Memoir of Hope and Sacrifice.Advance ticket purchase strongly encouraged: EventbriteFor more information, call (415) 575-6175 or email publicprograms [at] ciis.edu

original image (1688x2550)

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/on-being-amer... For more event information: Added to the calendar on Thursday Nov 2nd, 2017 12:15 PM

original image (5400x3816) https://www.eventbrite.com/e/on-being-amer...