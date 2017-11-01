Hosted by Unsettlers: Migrants, Homies, and Mammas in the Mission



In the spirit of Day of the Dead, author Adriana Camarena with the family of Luis Gongora Pat (a Mayan migrant worker killed by SFPD) invite you to commune with the spirit of Luis at the street altar on Shotwell and 19th Street, and honor the deceased.



WHAT:



--A prayer for Luis and the deceased unhoused witnesses, John Visor and Greg.



--Reading of "Threading the life of a Mayan," a bilingual tribute to Luis Gongora Pat and his family, to be published in the upcoming Nov. 2nd issue of El Tecolote this Thursday;



--Poetry by Amalia Alvarez, local Chicana artist;



--Hot chocolate and pan de muertos



WHERE: Altar for Luis Gongora Pat at Shotwell and 19th Streets



WHEN: Nov. 2nd, Day of the Dead



TIME: 5pm



BRING: Offerings for the street altar are welcome, bring a warm coat and a light (candle or flashlight)



The essay "Threading the life of a Mayan" is part of an ongoing project with El Tecolote supported by a Creative Work Fund.



THANK YOU! GRACIAS!

