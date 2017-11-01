top
San Francisco | Arts + Action | Immigrant Rights | Labor & Workers | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice
Threading the Life of a Mayan: A Day of the Dead reading
Date Thursday November 02
Time 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Shotwell Street and 19th Street, Mission District, San Francisco
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorUnsettlers
Hosted by Unsettlers: Migrants, Homies, and Mammas in the Mission

In the spirit of Day of the Dead, author Adriana Camarena with the family of Luis Gongora Pat (a Mayan migrant worker killed by SFPD) invite you to commune with the spirit of Luis at the street altar on Shotwell and 19th Street, and honor the deceased.

WHAT:

--A prayer for Luis and the deceased unhoused witnesses, John Visor and Greg.

--Reading of "Threading the life of a Mayan," a bilingual tribute to Luis Gongora Pat and his family, to be published in the upcoming Nov. 2nd issue of El Tecolote this Thursday;

--Poetry by Amalia Alvarez, local Chicana artist;

--Hot chocolate and pan de muertos

WHERE: Altar for Luis Gongora Pat at Shotwell and 19th Streets

WHEN: Nov. 2nd, Day of the Dead

TIME: 5pm

BRING: Offerings for the street altar are welcome, bring a warm coat and a light (candle or flashlight)

The essay "Threading the life of a Mayan" is part of an ongoing project with El Tecolote supported by a Creative Work Fund.

THANK YOU! GRACIAS!
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/8823186286...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Nov 1st, 2017 4:29 PM
