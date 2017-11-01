The UC Gill Tract Community Farm will be open the next two Saturdays, Nov. 4 and Nov. 11, 2017 from 10am to 2pm. Please join us to prepare planting beds, transplant seedlings, mulch pathways, assist in other farm maintenance tasks as well as learn about organic, urban agro-ecology.



We welcome all ages to work with us and take home some freshly harvested produce. We are located at 1050 San Pablo Avenue (at Marin), Albany, CA 94706. Please check our website (gilltractfarm.org) for more information.



http://ucgilltractfarm.wixsite.com/gilltract For more event information:

