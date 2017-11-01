top
Related Categories: East Bay | Education & Student Activism | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing, and Public Services
Open Hours at UC Gill Tract Community Farm
Date Saturday November 04
Time 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
UC Gill Tract Community Farm (1050 San Pablo Ave at Marin, Albany Ca 94706)
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorUC Gill Tract Community Farm
The UC Gill Tract Community Farm will be open the next two Saturdays, Nov. 4 and Nov. 11, 2017 from 10am to 2pm. Please join us to prepare planting beds, transplant seedlings, mulch pathways, assist in other farm maintenance tasks as well as learn about organic, urban agro-ecology.

We welcome all ages to work with us and take home some freshly harvested produce. We are located at 1050 San Pablo Avenue (at Marin), Albany, CA 94706. Please check our website (gilltractfarm.org) for more information.
For more event information:
http://ucgilltractfarm.wixsite.com/gilltract
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Nov 1st, 2017 1:45 PM
