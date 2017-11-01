From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Open Hours at UC Gill Tract Community Farm
Saturday November 04
10:00 AM
2:00 PM
UC Gill Tract Community Farm (1050 San Pablo Ave at Marin, Albany Ca 94706)
Other
|UC Gill Tract Community Farm
The UC Gill Tract Community Farm will be open the next two Saturdays, Nov. 4 and Nov. 11, 2017 from 10am to 2pm. Please join us to prepare planting beds, transplant seedlings, mulch pathways, assist in other farm maintenance tasks as well as learn about organic, urban agro-ecology.
We welcome all ages to work with us and take home some freshly harvested produce. We are located at 1050 San Pablo Avenue (at Marin), Albany, CA 94706. Please check our website (gilltractfarm.org) for more information.