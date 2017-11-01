top
News and Views: Interview with Tabitha Mustafa about the New Orleans Palestinian Film Festival
by Theodore Hilton
Wednesday Nov 1st, 2017 7:06 AM
The 3rd annual New Orleans Palestinian Film Festival will take place Friday-Sunday November 3-5. We sat down with festival co-organizer Tabitha Mustafa to discuss this year's program.
Listen now:
Download Audio (21.8mb)
The 3rd annual New Orleans Palestinian Film Festival will take place Friday-Sunday November 3-5. We sat down with festival co-organizer Tabitha Mustafa to discuss this year's program.
