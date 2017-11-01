From the Open-Publishing Calendar

The 3rd annual New Orleans Palestinian Film Festival will take place Friday-Sunday November 3-5. We sat down with festival co-organizer Tabitha Mustafa to discuss this year's program.

Listen now: <audio preload="none" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2017/11/01/tabithamustafathinterview_-_10_31_17__5.51_pm.mp3" controls="controls"></audio>

Download Audio (21.8mb) Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:

