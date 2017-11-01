|
News and Views: Interview with Tabitha Mustafa about the New Orleans Palestinian Film Festival
The 3rd annual New Orleans Palestinian Film Festival will take place Friday-Sunday November 3-5. We sat down with festival co-organizer Tabitha Mustafa to discuss this year's program.
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (21.8mb)
