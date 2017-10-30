top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Screening: A Force More Powerful
Date Saturday November 04
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Location Details
Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists’ Hall
1924 Cedar (@Bonita), Berkeley http://www.bfuu.org
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorPhoebe Sorgen
Don't miss hearing firsthand accounts of how nonviolent power overcame oppression and authoritarian rule all over the world!  

"A veritable manual on how to mount a successful nonviolent resistance movement  ...stark footage and personal stories add drama to the history of a 20th century movement."  LA Times

"The film is a work of art because, first, it is a work of fact." National Catholic Reporter

"Outstanding!  ...rich in archival footage and thoughtful interviews....The stories are inspiring, sometimes awesome." Washington Post

We'd like a full house, and your presence is very much wanted!

BFUU’s Social Justice Committee presents films that engage our hearts and minds, followed by discussion. 

For more info: http://www.aforcemorepowerful.org/films/index.php

Sponsored by BFUU Social Justice Ctee

Sliding scale at the door—no one turned away for lack of funds.
Wheelchair accessible.

For occasional email notices of peace/eco/social justice alerts and related events at BFUU, send any email to:
bfuusjev-subscribe [at] lists.riseup.net

For weekly notices of BFUU services etc. go to:
http://www.bfuu.org/signup.html
aforce.jpg
For more event information:
http://www.aforcemorepowerful.org/films/in...
Added to the calendar on Monday Oct 30th, 2017 12:16 PM
