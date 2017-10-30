From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: East Bay | Anti-War | Arts + Action View other events for the week of 11/ 4/2017

Screening: A Force More Powerful
Date Saturday November 04
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

1924 Cedar (@Bonita), Berkeley
http://www.bfuu.org



"A veritable manual on how to mount a successful nonviolent resistance movement ...stark footage and personal stories add drama to the history of a 20th century movement." LA Times



"The film is a work of art because, first, it is a work of fact." National Catholic Reporter



"Outstanding! ...rich in archival footage and thoughtful interviews....The stories are inspiring, sometimes awesome." Washington Post



We'd like a full house, and your presence is very much wanted!



BFUU’s Social Justice Committee presents films that engage our hearts and minds, followed by discussion.



For more info:



Sponsored by BFUU Social Justice Ctee



Sliding scale at the door—no one turned away for lack of funds.

Wheelchair accessible.



For occasional email notices of peace/eco/social justice alerts and related events at BFUU, send any email to:

bfuusjev-subscribe [at] lists.riseup.net



For weekly notices of BFUU services etc. go to:

