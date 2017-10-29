A humanitarian crisis has persisted on our streets for years and seems to have worsened as housing prices and rents have skyrocketed. Across the Bay Area, high-profile government and nonprofit initiatives have sought more effective ways of serving the homeless. But is it enough?
The fall 2017 edition of the San Francisco Public Press features “Solving Homelessness,” a special project investigating proposals that could help secure housing for large numbers of people who are living on the streets or in temporary shelters.
Come by, pick up a copy and join us for an enlightening conversation with our reporters about the stories in this project.
Please RSVP to Daphne Magnawa: rsvp [at] sfpublicpress.org