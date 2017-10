From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing, and Public Services View other events for the week of 11/ 8/2017

Solving Homelessness - Launch Party of SF Public Press Issue #23 Date Wednesday November 08 Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM Import this event into your personal calendar. Location Details The Green Arcade

1680 Market Street

SF, CA 94102 Event Type Speaker Organizer/Author The Green Arcade



The fall 2017 edition of the San Francisco Public Press features “Solving Homelessness,” a special project investigating proposals that could help secure housing for large numbers of people who are living on the streets or in temporary shelters.



Come by, pick up a copy and join us for an enlightening conversation with our reporters about the stories in this project.



A humanitarian crisis has persisted on our streets for years and seems to have worsened as housing prices and rents have skyrocketed. Across the Bay Area, high-profile government and nonprofit initiatives have sought more effective ways of serving the homeless. But is it enough?

