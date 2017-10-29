



The fall 2017 edition of the San Francisco Public Press features “Solving Homelessness,” a special project investigating proposals that could help secure housing for large numbers of people who are living on the streets or in temporary shelters.



Come by, pick up a copy and join us for an enlightening conversation with our reporters about the stories in this project.



Please RSVP to Daphne Magnawa: rsvp [at] sfpublicpress.org

