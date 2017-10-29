top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing, and Public Services View other events for the week of 11/ 8/2017
Solving Homelessness - Launch Party of SF Public Press Issue #23
Date Wednesday November 08
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
The Green Arcade
1680 Market Street
SF, CA 94102
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorThe Green Arcade
A humanitarian crisis has persisted on our streets for years and seems to have worsened as housing prices and rents have skyrocketed. Across the Bay Area, high-profile government and nonprofit initiatives have sought more effective ways of serving the homeless. But is it enough?

The fall 2017 edition of the San Francisco Public Press features “Solving Homelessness,” a special project investigating proposals that could help secure housing for large numbers of people who are living on the streets or in temporary shelters.

Come by, pick up a copy and join us for an enlightening conversation with our reporters about the stories in this project.

Please RSVP to Daphne Magnawa: rsvp [at] sfpublicpress.org
sm_solvehomelesslogocropped.jpg
original image (648x905)
For more event information:
http://www.TheGreenArcade.com
Added to the calendar on Sunday Oct 29th, 2017 6:33 PM
Add Your Comments
