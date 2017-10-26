top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$90.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action View other events for the week of 11/ 1/2017
SF Performance Of "Fight for 52¢” By Howard Petrick
Date Wednesday November 01
Time 7:30 PM - 8:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
THE MARSH
1062 Valencia Street
San Francisco, CA
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorHoward Petrick
11/1 SF Performance Of "Fight for 52¢” By Howard Petrick
https://howardpetrick.com

Ray Dunne being arrested and removed from the Teamsters Strike Headquarters by National Guard Troops August 1, 1934

NOVEMBER 1, 2017 – 7:30 PM
THE MARSH
1062 Valencia Street
San Francisco, CA


Fight for 52¢
60 minutes
Written and Performed by Howard Petrick
Directed by Mark Kenward
Coached by Jill Vice



“The workers knew Ray Dunne as a good organizer, a man who smoked union-made cigarettes, was fond of the movies, lived in his mother’s house in South Minneapolis, didn’t get drunk, and was honest. They followed his leadership and many of them, if the occasion offered, would be quite willing to die for him. One reason was his physical courage. Life had made bodily fearlessness a matter of routine. In the past two years alone, Dunne has been beaten up several times by the police on picket lines, attacked in the street by armed thugs, thrown into jail, confined in a stockade under military guard by the governor. More important than physical fearlessness is his moral nerve. He tells workers what he thinks of a situation whether they like it or not. I have seen him argue down two thousand truck drivers who opposed his policies.”
– Charles Rumford Walker – AMERICAN CITY

___________________________________________________

“… a timely show, and it tells an important story about class struggle and the roots of American organized labour,” – Apt 613 (Ottawa)
“It’s not just the forgotten history that makes V.R. Dunne so engrossing — it’s the urgent, timely message that the man brings.” – Edmonton Journal
“Petrick’s investigation of Dunne is impeccable. He includes anecdotes of Dunne’s personal life interspersed with the global effects of his actions. He demonstrates the might of the union and, importantly, the involvement of women not only as nurses and cooks, but also as corporate spies.” – Showbill.ca (Victoria)
“His story is rich in detail, and his message—that human solidarity can triumph over greed—is just as timely now as ever.” – Georgia Straight
“Dunne was a fascinating character and Petrick is an expert storyteller.” – Winnipeg Free Press
“It’s a compelling piece that’s very well done, and has a lot to say about our current situation.” – NUVO Indy’s alternative voice
THE MARSH
1062 Valencia Street
San Francisco, CA
November 1, 2017 – 7:30 pm
minneapolis_teamster_strike.jpg
For more event information:
https://howardpetrick.com
Added to the calendar on Thursday Oct 26th, 2017 8:43 PM
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code