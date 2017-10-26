From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action View other events for the week of 11/ 1/2017

SF Performance Of "Fight for 52¢" By Howard Petrick
Wednesday November 01
7:30 PM - 8:30 PM

1062 Valencia Street

Organizer/Author Howard Petrick

https://howardpetrick.com



Ray Dunne being arrested and removed from the Teamsters Strike Headquarters by National Guard Troops August 1, 1934



NOVEMBER 1, 2017 – 7:30 PM

THE MARSH

1062 Valencia Street

San Francisco, CA





Fight for 52¢

60 minutes

Written and Performed by Howard Petrick

Directed by Mark Kenward

Coached by Jill Vice







“The workers knew Ray Dunne as a good organizer, a man who smoked union-made cigarettes, was fond of the movies, lived in his mother’s house in South Minneapolis, didn’t get drunk, and was honest. They followed his leadership and many of them, if the occasion offered, would be quite willing to die for him. One reason was his physical courage. Life had made bodily fearlessness a matter of routine. In the past two years alone, Dunne has been beaten up several times by the police on picket lines, attacked in the street by armed thugs, thrown into jail, confined in a stockade under military guard by the governor. More important than physical fearlessness is his moral nerve. He tells workers what he thinks of a situation whether they like it or not. I have seen him argue down two thousand truck drivers who opposed his policies.”

– Charles Rumford Walker – AMERICAN CITY



___________________________________________________



“… a timely show, and it tells an important story about class struggle and the roots of American organized labour,” – Apt 613 (Ottawa)

“It’s not just the forgotten history that makes V.R. Dunne so engrossing — it’s the urgent, timely message that the man brings.” – Edmonton Journal

“Petrick’s investigation of Dunne is impeccable. He includes anecdotes of Dunne’s personal life interspersed with the global effects of his actions. He demonstrates the might of the union and, importantly, the involvement of women not only as nurses and cooks, but also as corporate spies.” – Showbill.ca (Victoria)

“His story is rich in detail, and his message—that human solidarity can triumph over greed—is just as timely now as ever.” – Georgia Straight

“Dunne was a fascinating character and Petrick is an expert storyteller.” – Winnipeg Free Press

“It’s a compelling piece that’s very well done, and has a lot to say about our current situation.” – NUVO Indy’s alternative voice

THE MARSH

1062 Valencia Street

San Francisco, CA

